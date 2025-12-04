Angry Fliers' 'Haye Haye' Chants Over Indigo Crisis Prompt Funny Bossemployee Reactions: 'Imagine Your Manger...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fliers staged massive protests at airports after they were hit by extensive flight delays and cancellations by low-cost carrier IndiGo since Tuesday. At least 180 IndiGo flights were cancelled as of early today, leaving passengers at major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru angry and upset. On Wednesday, at least 200 flights were cancelled. Today marks the third day of chaos after India's biggest airline failed to make sufficient adjustments to its roster planning to accommodate new government regulations.

The volume of public inconvenience and the outcry online is plainly noticeable across social media platforms. A video captures frustrated travellers expressing their displeasure through chants of“Bandh Karo, Bandh Karo” (Stop it, stop it) and expressions of dismay with“Haye haye”.

One user wrote:“Best part is IndiGo employees are not nearby, it's the CRPF.”

Another said:“Don't do such nonsense at airports... if you are put on a no-fly list then lifelong you cannot board a flight and it can have serious consequences for your career too... imagine your manager seeing you creating a hungama (chaos) at the airport... boss, for God's sake, grow up.”

A third user commented:“@indigo.6e is one of my fav airlines 😍 please keep up your awesome services, and try not to get disappointed due to these things, I know you will manage to get over this full love.”

Passengers on social media shared that the airline's response during the crisis was unhelpful.

“My IndiGo flight from Pune to Delhi is delayed by more than 3.5 hours. There are many fliers who have been waiting at the airport for more than 12 hours,” said one user, while another added:“IndiGo flight mess-up at Pune Airport. Shame on @IndiGo6E - no passenger intimation at the boarding gate, no staff, passengers forced to manage themselves, and the worst is that the display board shows the flight as scheduled on time.”

Travellers noted that the spate of cancellations had badly damaged IndiGo's image.

IndiGo responds:

IndiGo, which runs nearly 2,200 flights a day, admitted its operations were“significantly disrupted” and“sincerely apologised” to passengers.

“A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges - including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) - had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to anticipate,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.