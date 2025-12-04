Waiting For Dhurandhar? Check Out Ranveer Singh's Highest Grossing Films Here

Dhurandhar Release: Waiting for Ranveer Singh's movie to release? Here's a list of 8 other Ranveer Singh hits you can watch in the meantime. Padmavaat to Simmba; Check box office collection and full list here

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama showcases Ranveer Singh as the fierce Alauddin Khilji, delivering one of his most acclaimed performances. The film blends grandeur, music and powerful storytelling, earning over Rs 585 crore worldwide. It stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and released on January 25, 2018.

Rohit Shetty's action entertainer features Ranveer Singh as Sangram“Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who transforms after a personal tragedy. Packed with humour, drama and powerful dialogues, the film became a major commercial success with over Rs 400 crore worldwide. It released on December 28, 2018.

This vibrant romantic drama marks Ranveer's first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He plays Ram, whose passionate love story unfolds amid violent family rivalry. Bhansali's lavish visuals, music and strong chemistry between the leads helped the film earn Rs 202 crore globally. It released on November 15, 2013.

In this historical romance by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh plays Peshwa Bajirao with intensity and emotional depth. The film presents his forbidden love story with Mastani amid political and personal conflict. Known for its scale and performances, it collected around Rs 356 crore globally after releasing on December 18, 2015.

Ranveer Singh embodies Kapil Dev in this sports drama that recreates India's iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The film details the team's struggles and triumphs with heartfelt performances and meticulous detailing. Released in 2021, it made around Rs 193 crore worldwide and earned praise for authenticity and nostalgia.

Ranveer Singh stars as Rocky opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's family-drama romance that blends humour, emotion and cultural clash. With memorable performances from Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film resonated with audiences and earned Rs 355 crore worldwide after its July 28, 2023 release.

In this ensemble comedy-drama by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh portrays Kabir, a young man navigating family pressures aboard a luxury cruise. The film blends humour with commentary on relationships and societal expectations. Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and others, it grossed over Rs 145 crore globally after its June 5, 2015 release.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this coming-of-age musical drama follows Ranveer Singh as Murad, a young man from Mumbai's slums who discovers his voice through rap. The film explores ambition, class struggle and artistic freedom and earned more than Rs 238 crore globally. It released on February 14, 2019.