4 Things Roman Reigns Might Do On RAW After Survivor Series To Shape His WWE Future

Roman Reigns' next move after Survivor Series could change WWE's direction. Four possible actions await him.

Roman Reigns could use RAW to make his intentions official by naming his next opponent. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes stands out as the most likely candidate, given their history. With the score tied at one victory apiece, a trilogy bout would settle unfinished business. Declaring Rhodes as his challenger would immediately set the stage for a high‐stakes showdown, reinforcing Reigns' determination to reclaim the Undisputed Title.

The Original Tribal Chief could surprise fans by declaring his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match. While his star power alone could secure him a title shot, Reigns might emphasize that he prefers to earn opportunities rather than simply demand them. By entering the Rumble, he would demonstrate his willingness to fight through the traditional path, adding intrigue to his journey and raising anticipation for the event.

WWE may choose to script an attack on Reigns by The Vision stable, writing him off television for a period. Given his part‐time schedule, this would allow him to step away while still keeping his storyline alive. A dramatic assault could pave the way for his eventual return, where he would rebuild momentum heading into the Royal Rumble and begin his Road to WrestleMania 42. This approach would maintain his aura while giving younger stars space to shine temporarily.

Jey Uso, known as the YEET Master, has a crucial match against LA Knight in the semi‐finals of the“Last Time is Now” tournament. Before the bout, Reigns could appear backstage to offer advice and motivation. A pep talk would not only strengthen family ties but also plant seeds for future storylines. By guiding Jey on how to advance, defeat John Cena, and elevate the family name, Reigns could subtly position him as a successor, hinting at the possibility of an Original Tribal Chief 2.