Zscaler Highlights Advanced Security Solutions at Black Hat MEA 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, today announced its participation at Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2025, taking place from December 2 to 4, 2025, in Malham, Saudi Arabia. The company will showcase its Zero Trust Exchange platform, demonstrating how Zero Trust Everywhere helps organizations modernize their security architectures and defend against advanced cyber threats.
As digital transformation accelerates, organizations require security approaches that protect distributed users, applications, and devices. Zscaler’s AI-powered platform delivers secure and reliable connectivity while reducing operational complexity and cost. Visitors attending Black Hat MEA can explore these solutions at Hall 1 Stand N31, where Zscaler experts will conduct live demonstrations throughout the event.
Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Digital Future
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 continues to advance national goals for cybersecurity, digital transformation, and technology-driven growth. Zscaler’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting organizations across the Kingdom as they build secure and scalable digital foundations that enable cloud adoption, smart services, and AI-led innovation.
The company will also present its AI-powered data security offering, which safeguards sensitive information across cloud, endpoint, and mobile environments. The service combines AI-based discovery, TLS/SSL inspection, and unified policy controls to secure data wherever it travels, addressing new risks that accompany the rapid adoption of AI tools and autonomous systems.
These capabilities align with national initiatives led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). By enabling organizations to protect and manage data responsibly, Zscaler supports SDAIA’s vision of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in data-driven innovation and artificial intelligence.
Advancing Connectivity and Data Protection
Zscaler will also highlight Zscaler Cellular, a key advancement that integrates Zero Trust principles directly into a cellular SIM card. The solution removes the need for traditional agents or VPNs, allowing devices to connect securely to any network while operating in isolated environments to prevent lateral movement. This solution is especially valuable for sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy, where secure and resilient connectivity is essential.
“Zscaler has led the evolution of Zero Trust by securing users and applications, and we’re now extending that protection to IoT and OT environments,” said Ahmed Al Qadri, Regional Sales Director at Zscaler. “With Zscaler Cellular, organizations can strengthen device security, streamline connectivity, and maintain full visibility and control.”
Zscaler experts will further demonstrate how the Zero Trust Exchange Platform enhances the security of hybrid workforces and modern workloads. By replacing traditional VPNs and firewalls with direct, secure access to applications, organizations can improve performance, enhance user experience, and elevate their overall security standards.
By continuing to expand Zero Trust across users, devices, workloads, and now cellular-connected environments, Zscaler is helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience and simplify security operations. The company’s presence at Black Hat MEA 2025 demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting secure digital transformation across Saudi Arabia and the wider region as enterprises embrace cloud, AI, and next-generation connectivity.
