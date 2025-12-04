403
Riyadh Hosts the Largest Saudi-Chinese Industrial Forum: Global Industries Localization Forum 2025 Announces Strategic Partnership Worth 17 Billion Riyals
(Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Riyadh witnessed the convening of the Global Industrial Localization Forum on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, bringing together official delegations and leading business figures from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China. The event marked a significant step toward strengthening industrial and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The capital Riyadh hosted this unprecedented industrial event with the participation of official delegations and businessmen from both nations, alongside industry and innovation leaders from Dongguan, globally known as the “Factory of the World.” This major event reinforces the ongoing efforts to localize industries, expand joint investment, transfer advanced technologies, and enhance supply chains in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Official Opening Ceremony and Saudi Royal Salute
The forum opened with a high-level reception for the Saudi and Chinese delegations, led by ceremony presenter Mr. Mohammed Mahnashi, who welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of this meeting in promoting industrial and trade exchange between Riyadh and Dongguan.
The Saudi royal salute was then played, marking the official start of the forum’s program.
Official Words: Saudi Arabia and China on One Platform
Speech of the Saudi Side – Abdulmalik Al-Asaker
Saudi business leader Mr. Abdul Malik Asaker, Executive Consultant and Senior Public Relations Director, delivered the keynote speech on behalf of the Saudi side.
Below is his full speech, as delivered:
Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of Allah.
Your Excellencies, Honorable Guests, and Dear Friends,
Leaders of pioneering companies and factories from the industrial city of Dongguan, China.
We are delighted to gather here in the land of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 to participate in the "Global Industries Localization Forum." This forum stands as a testament to our shared future vision, cementing a strategic partnership between the leadership of a time-honored Chinese industry and a steadily growing Saudi economy that is solidifying its position as a global hub.
Your presence with us today is a testament to the depth of the relations between the Kingdom of goodness and progress and the industrial powerhouse of China. It reaffirms our shared belief that cooperation and integration are the path to building tomorrow. This forum is more than just an attendance; it is a genuine platform for transforming ideas into projects and for building bridges of manufacturing and technology that contribute to the transfer and localization of knowledge, serving the economies and peoples of our nations.
The Kingdom's Vision 2030, under the leadership of my patron, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and my patron, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince – may God protect them – has opened unprecedented horizons for investment and industry, making the localization of technology and industries a national priority. You are our partners in realizing this vision.
The presence of officials from the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and business leaders is a clear indication of our government's commitment to the success of industrial localization.
Welcome to the land of generosity and opportunity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We wish you a pleasant stay and hope your participation in this forum yields fruitful partnerships and monumental projects that serve the development journey of our country and yours, adding a new achievement to the successes of our strategic alliance.
Thank you. We are delighted to have you with us.
Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of Allah.
Chinese Side Speech – Wei Hao
From the Chinese side, Mr. Wei Hao, Secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, delivered a keynote speech expressing appreciation for the warm reception and underscoring Dongguan’s immense industrial capabilities.
His full speech, delivered during the inauguration of the Dongguan Youpin (Saudi Arabia) Exhibition and Sales Center, is below:
Distinguished Mr Abdul Malik Alasaker and Dr Rashed Osman, esteemed representatives of Saudi government departments, honored business leaders, ladies and gentlemen:
Good day to all!
As November draws to a close, Saudi Arabia continues to shine brightly with its vibrant energy and warmth. It is a pleasure to gather here in Riyadh, the ‘City of Gardens,’ to strengthen our bonds, explore avenues for collaboration, and envision a shared future. On behalf of the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee and Government, I extend warm greetings to all esteemed guests. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Saudi community for their unwavering efforts in making this event a success.
The relationship between China and Saudi Arabia spans centuries, with roots in the Maritime Silk Road over 1,200 years ago, which initiated trade and fostered friendly exchanges. Since the era of reform and opening-up, Dongguan's light industrial products have complemented Saudi Arabia's wealth of energy resources, leading to increasingly close economic and trade ties. In recent years, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and King Salman, as well as the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, our cooperation has deepened significantly, positioning Saudi Arabia as China's primary trade partner in the Middle East.
Dongguan, located at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is a major economic hub known for openness and vibrancy. With an economic output exceeding 1.2 trillion yuan, more than 220,000 industrial enterprises, and strong clusters in electronics, textiles, manufacturing, and more, Dongguan plays a pivotal global role—producing nearly one-fifth of the world’s smartphones and a large share of computer motherboards and toys.
From January to October of this year, Dongguan achieved a total import and export value of approximately 180 billion US dollars, reflecting robust growth of 14.7%, with exports to the Middle East rising by 33.8%.
Dongguan continues expanding its international trade network through overseas centers in South Africa (2016), Kazakhstan (2025), and now Riyadh. The newly launched Dongguan Premium Products Exhibition and Sales Center in Riyadh will serve as a long-term platform for showcasing the city's premier products, providing direct access for Saudi consumers and buyers.
In conclusion, we aspire to foster deeper partnerships with Saudi enterprises, enhance mutual understanding and investment opportunities, and collaboratively build a brighter future.
I extend my best wishes for good health and success to all our distinguished guests. Thank you!
SACNCO Address – Dr. Rashed Osman
Speaking on behalf of SACNCO, Dr. Rashed Osman, Executive Director of SACNCO and Chairman of SAMYCNCO Group, delivered the following speech:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Your Excellency, the Secretary-General of Dongguan City,
• H.E. Mr. Wei Hao
• H.E. Mr. Huang Tianliang
• Mr. An Qi
• Mr. Zhang Jianliang
• Mr. Ma Weilin
Distinguished Guests, Honorable Partners, Ladies and Gentlemen,
Peace be upon you.
I stand before you today filled with immense pride and optimism, not merely to attend a ceremony, but to collectively witness the dawn of a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the global manufacturing powerhouse of Dongguan.
The title "Factory of the World" was not bestowed upon Dongguan lightly; it was earned through decades of innovation, quality, and manufacturing excellence. Today, through our collaboration, we are bringing this industrial engine directly to Riyadh.
The "Dongguan Youpin and Sales Center" we inaugurate today is more than just a showcase—it is a vibrant bridge, a gateway for Saudi businesses to access superior "Made in Dongguan" products and a home for Dongguan brands to grow in the heart of the Middle East.
To support this bridge, we are also establishing Administrative Office Spaces in Riyadh as strategic command centers for Dongguan companies.
The most ambitious pillar of all is the Saudi-Dongguan Industrial Development Zone, aligning with Saudi’s Vision 2030 and China’s vision One Belt One Road. This is a platform for joint manufacturing, technology transfer, co-innovation, and job creation.
May the exhibition be our launchpad, the offices our base, and the industrial zone our legacy.
Together, we will not only manufacture products but build prosperity.
Thank you.
Participation of the Saudi Ministry of Investment
A representative of the Saudi Ministry of Investment discussed the government facilities, investor enablers, and services offered to foreign companies interested in entering the Saudi market, highlighting the promising opportunities available to Chinese investors.
Participation of the Industrial Cities and Special Economic Zones Authority (MODON)
A representative from MODON reviewed the Kingdom’s advanced industrial infrastructure, the support provided to local and international factories, and the future vision to expand manufacturing capacity and increase local content across industries.
Launch of New Strategic Industrial Initiatives
The forum served as a platform for the announcement of several unprecedented industrial initiatives linking Dongguan to the Saudi industrial sector, including:
1. Opening of “Salamia Products & Services Center – Dongguan” in Riyadh
A specialized hub designed as a permanent exhibition to showcase high-quality manufacturing products and services from Dongguan, support their localization within the Kingdom, and expand industrial linkages between companies from both sides.
2. Establishing Administrative Offices for Dongguan Companies in Riyadh
A new strategic base that enables Dongguan companies to launch, coordinate, and expand their operations across the region.
3. Saudi Industrial Development Zone – Dongguan
A joint manufacturing zone focusing on technology exchange, industrial localization, and co-production in alignment with Vision 2030.
High-Level Leadership Statements:
Dr. Rashid Othman – CEO of SACNCO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAMYCNCO
“Today we are not just opening a gallery or an office, but laying the foundation stone for a thriving industrial corridor. The launch of the Saudi Industrial Development Zone-Dongguan demonstrates our commitment to knowledge transfer and the establishment of co-production facilities in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative.”
Mr. Abdulmalik Al-Asaker – Executive Consultant & Chief Public Relations Officer
“The establishment of administrative offices and a permanent exhibition for Dongguan companies gives it a central base in the Kingdom and supports Saudi companies in building partnerships that go beyond supply to R&D and co-manufacturing.”
Ms. Ho Yanhong – President of SACNCO YUHONG
“Our partnership with SAMYCNCO Group and the development of world peace represents a milestone in international industrial cooperation. Dongguan Yubin Fair will be a permanent window for the quality and innovation of ‘Made in Dongguan’ products.”
Global Manufacturing Innovation Exhibition & Conference 2026 Announcement
It was officially announced during the forum that the Global Manufacturing Innovation Exhibition & Conference 2026 will be held in Riyadh on August 8, 2026.
Saudi and Chinese companies were invited to participate and explore opportunities in:
•Cooperation
•Supply chain development
•Knowledge sharing
•Co-manufacturing
•Cross-border investment
•B2B meetings
A Huge Industrial Alliance Worth 17 Billion Saudi Riyals
A major highlight of the forum was the announcement of a strategic alliance between Nine Saudi companies and Nine Dongguan companies, with a total value of 17 billion Saudi riyals, the memorandum of cooperation was signed at high-level meetings in Dongguan.
Key sectors of cooperation include:
•Smart Robots
•Artificial Intelligence
•Digitization
•Logistics & Supply Chains
•Health Technology
•Blockchain
•Industrial Manufacturing
This initiative was described as one of the largest direct investment initiatives between the Saudi private sector and the heart of Chinese manufacturing.
Participating Companies in the Industrial Alliance
Saudi Delegation
•Al-Asaker Company – Mr. Ali Mohammed Al-Shamrani
•Localization of Innovation – Eng. Tariq Al-Haidari
•First Experience – Dr. Abdulmalik
•DepTech – Dr. Hosni Imam
•Pioneers of Azm Economic Consulting – Dr. Hani Al-Harbi
•Vision for Agricultural Solutions – Mr. Turki Al-Wadaani
•Ottoman Industrial Company – Mr. Abdul Rahman Kharrat
•Diwan Establishment for Construction and General Contracting – Mr. Abdullah Al-Marhabi
•Bawazeer Food Company Ltd. – Mr. Bawazeer
Chinese Delegation
•Dongguan Osman Supply Chain Co., Ltd. – Ms. Wenmin Chen
•Guangdong Xiang Cheng Group Co., Ltd. – Mr. Yin Feng Tian
•Dongguan Yuhong Comprehensive Foreign Trade Services Co. – Ms. Hu Yanhong
•Leader (Guangdong) Life Health Technology Co., Ltd. – Ms. Fan Hui
•Guangdong Weimei Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Mr. Deng Jianjun
•Dongguan Chengfeng Woollen Textile Co., Ltd. – Mr. Huang Yongping
•Dongguan Yuanzhong Furniture Co., Ltd. – Mr. Ren Beijing
•Guangdong Dunny Intelligent Robot Technology Research Center Co., Ltd. – Ms. Dan Du
•Dongguan Sealing Food Co., Ltd. – Mr. Winson Yuan
Bilateral Meetings to Promote Localization and Technology Transfer
On the sidelines of the forum, an extended meeting was held including:
•Saudi businessmen
•Industrial companies from Dongguan
•Representatives of relevant government agencies
Participants discussed opportunities to establish Chinese factories in the Kingdom, strengthen supply chains, transfer industrial knowledge, launch logistical and technical initiatives, and activate joint venture projects.
High-Level Official Presence
Saudi Government Entities
•Ministry of Investment
•Ministry of Industry
•Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing
•Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
•General Authority for Ports (Mawani)
•General Authority for Transport
•Economic Cities Authority (MODON)
•Industrial Development Fund
•Riyadh Chamber
Saudi Business Leaders
•Mr. Hamza Al-Faridi
•Eng. Tariq Al-Haidari
•Mr. Abdullah Al-Mubarak
•Mr. Fawaz Al-Adwani
•Mr. Mohammed Al-Arjani
Dongguan Officials
•H.E. Mr. Wei Hao
•H.E. Mr. Huang Tianliang
•Mr. An Chi (Foreign Affairs Office)
•Mr. Zhang Jianliang (Bureau of Commerce)
•Mr. Ma Weilin (Investment Promotion Office)
Formal Dinner
The forum concluded with an official dinner attended by both delegations at the prestigious hospitality of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, during which both sides affirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and expansion of industrial partnerships.
Successes of the Forum
The forum contributed to:
•Introducing Dongguan’s industrial capabilities to the Saudi market
•Supporting the Kingdom’s goals for localization of global industries
•Building strategic partnerships and expanding investment horizons
•Launching a specialized center for Chinese products and services in Riyadh
•Establishing a strategic cooperation umbrella worth 17 billion riyals
•Announcing the 2026 Exhibition & Conference in Riyadh
These initiatives are expected to significantly elevate industrial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China and strengthen China’s industrial presence in the Saudi market.
