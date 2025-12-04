403
Shreekant Patil Boosts PICC Partnerships for MUK at Nashik
(MENAFNEditorial) CEng. Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, BIS India Technical Committee Member, MSME Consultant, and Founder of PARENT Nashik, served as Chief Guest at Maratha Udyojak Kaksh (MUK) Nashik event held at MVP's Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic College. CA Ulhas Borse, MUK Nashik District President, felicitated Shreekant Patil for his pivotal role in forging the MoU between Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) and Maratha Udyojak Kaksha (MUK) Nashik on November 26th. The program commenced with traditional Jijau Vandana and Poojan to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
CEng. Shreekant Patil highlighted lucrative opportunities for MUK members in Poland and Europe, including technology transfer, white-label jobs, partnerships, and exports. He emphasized study abroad programs, academic collaborations with Polish universities, and recent support from Government of India, State Government, District Export Committee, and DI Nashik boosting Nashik's exports over the last two months. As an Honorary MUK Member, Shreekant Patil committed ongoing assistance for startups, government subsidies, export incentives, and certifications like BIS, LEAN, ZED, and Chartered Engineer.
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a seasoned entrepreneur, industry expert with over 30 years in robotic resistance welding and industrial manufacturing, serving as Startup India Mentor, BIS Technical Committee Member, and international trade facilitator. He empowers MSMEs and startups through PARENT Nashik, fostering global partnerships, certifications, and sustainable growth between India and Poland, Europe.
