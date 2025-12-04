Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 145 Existing Data Centers, 48 Upcoming Data Centers, And 50 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Australia hosts around 145 existing data centers, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra having a strong presence in the country.
The market is witnessing multi-billion-dollar investments concentrated in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, reinforcing Australia's position as a top-tier data center hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 65% of the total power capacity in the region.
Major operators such as CDC Data Centres, NEXTDC, and AirTrunk continue to dominate Australia's data center development, collectively driving most of the country's large-scale capacity expansions.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 145 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Geelong, Gold coast, Hobart, Launceston, Maddington, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (145 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (48 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Australia Data Center market database include:
- Digital Realty (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Amazon Web Service (AWS) Amber Infrastructure Group CDC Data Centres Colocity DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Sense DXN Edge Centres Equinix & PGIM Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Macquarie Data Centres Macquarie Telecom Group Markham Real Estate Partners Micron21 Microsoft NEXTDC OMNI connect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the wire PIPE Networks, Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN STACK Infrastructure Stockland Supernode Syncom Telstra (Centuria REIT) Trifalga Vantage Data Centers Verizon Vocus
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment