Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 145 Existing Data Centers, 48 Upcoming Data Centers, And 50 Major Operators/Investors


2025-12-04 04:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Australia Data Center Market Analysis in our latest Excel database product. This extensive report details 145 existing and 48 upcoming data centers across top locations including Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. Discover insights on white-floor space, IT load capacity, pricing for retail and wholesale colocation, and key market players like CDC Data Centres and NEXTDC. Sydney leads future development with over 65% power capacity growth. Tailored for REITs, construction contractors, and advisory firms, this analysis is essential for strategic decision-making in Australia's thriving data center market.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Australia hosts around 145 existing data centers, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra having a strong presence in the country.

The market is witnessing multi-billion-dollar investments concentrated in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, reinforcing Australia's position as a top-tier data center hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 65% of the total power capacity in the region.

Major operators such as CDC Data Centres, NEXTDC, and AirTrunk continue to dominate Australia's data center development, collectively driving most of the country's large-scale capacity expansions.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 145 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Geelong, Gold coast, Hobart, Launceston, Maddington, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (145 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (48 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Australia Data Center market database include:

  • Digital Realty
  • (New Era Technology) Intervolve
  • 5G Networks
  • AAPT (TPG Telecom)
  • AirTrunk
  • Amazon Web Service (AWS)
  • Amber Infrastructure Group
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Colocity
  • DC Alliance
  • DC Two
  • DC West
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Sense
  • DXN
  • Edge Centres
  • Equinix & PGIM
  • Fujitsu
  • Geraldton Data Centre
  • Global Switch
  • Gold Coast Data Centre
  • Goodman
  • GreenSquareDC
  • Integer DC
  • Interactive
  • Internode Pty Ltd
  • iseek
  • Keppel DC REIT
  • Leading Edge Data Centres
  • Macquarie Data Centres
  • Macquarie Telecom Group
  • Markham Real Estate Partners
  • Micron21
  • Microsoft
  • NEXTDC
  • OMNI connect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
  • On Q Communications
  • Over the wire
  • PIPE Networks,
  • Polaris
  • Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Stockland
  • Supernode
  • Syncom
  • Telstra (Centuria REIT)
  • Trifalga
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Verizon
  • Vocus

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

