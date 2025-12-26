MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA)

1967 -- The British foundation, "united for the media and marketing," designates Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the year's philanthropic personality in an opinion poll covering five million Arabs.

2005 -- Chairmen of Arab parliaments elect by acclamation head of the foreign affairs committee at Kuwait National Assembly Jassem Al-Sagr Chairperson of the Cairo-headquartered United Arab Parliament for a five-year mandate.

2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) declares its nano technology program has won an American patent for blending magnesium with nickel for effective drilling.

2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) inks an accord with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to grant it USD two million for aiding displaced Yemenis. (end) mbr