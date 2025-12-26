Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Today In Kuwait's History

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-12-26 01:03:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA)

--

1967 -- The British foundation, "united for the media and marketing," designates Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the year's philanthropic personality in an opinion poll covering five million Arabs.
2005 -- Chairmen of Arab parliaments elect by acclamation head of the foreign affairs committee at Kuwait National Assembly Jassem Al-Sagr Chairperson of the Cairo-headquartered United Arab Parliament for a five-year mandate.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) declares its nano technology program has won an American patent for blending magnesium with nickel for effective drilling.
2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) inks an accord with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to grant it USD two million for aiding displaced Yemenis. (end) mbr

MENAFN26122025000071011013ID1110525869



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search