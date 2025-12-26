Leaders Al Gharafa Aim To Maintain Momentum As QSL Resumes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Table-toppers Al Gharafa will look to continue their fine run in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) when they face Al Shahania tomorrow, as the top flight resumes following a break of over a month.

Pedro Martins' side secured a four-point lead at the top of the table before the league pause, which came due to Qatar hosting the FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The reigning Amir Cup champions enter the match brimming with confidence after a crucial AFC Champions League victory over UAE's Al Wahda just three days ago.

While Al Gharafa will start as favourites at Al Khor Stadium, Al Shahania will be hoping for a turnaround in the league, currently anchored at the bottom with just four points.



Carlsen eyes titles as World Rapid and Blitz Championships get underway

Sensational Ikhlef clinches nine gold medals in Doha Qatar to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025

Read Also

Meanwhile, Al Shamal, second on the points table with 21 points, face a formidable challenge in their bid to cut into Al Gharafa's lead midway through the season. They will host defending champions Al Sadd on Monday at Al Shamal Sports Club.

Al Sadd arrive fresh from a memorable 4-2 win over Shabab Al Ahli FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, overturning a two-goal deficit thanks to Rafa Mujica's late hat-trick.

The Wolves, who sit fourth with 17 points, will be eager to build on that momentum and close the gap in the league standings.

Speaking after the victory, Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini said,“This win is a great opportunity for my team to bounce back both domestically and in Asia. We achieved a good victory and we must continue the good work in this match.”

Al Rayyan, third on the table with 19 points, will face Al Arabi at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Al Arabi currently hold sixth place with 16 points, setting the stage for a competitive clash.

Another Sunday showdown, Qatar SC vs Al Duhail, is among the most anticipated fixtures of Round 11. After a strong start, Marquez Lopez's Qatar SC slipped to fifth with 17 points and will be looking to recover at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. The Red Knights, struggling in eighth place with 12 points, will seek a fresh start.

Sunday's other fixture will see Al Sailiya take on Al Wakrah at the Grand Hamad Stadium. Both sides are aiming for strong returns after the break, with Al Sailiya in 10th place with seven points, and Al Wakrah sitting seventh with 15 points.

QSL Fixtures

Tomorrow

Al Shahania vs Al Gharafa at Al Khor Stadium (5:30pm)

On Sunday

Al Sailiya vs Al Wakrah at Grand Hamad Stadium (5:30pm)

Al Duhail vs Qatar SC at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (5:30pm)

Al Arabi vs Al Rayyan at Al Thumama Stadium (7:30pm)

On Monday

Al Shamal vs Al Sadd at Al Shamal Sports Club (5:30pm)

Al Ahli vs Umm Salal at Al Thumama Stadium (7:30pm)