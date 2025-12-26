Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Investigative Crime-Thriller 'Daayra' Wrapped Up

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The shooting for actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer upcoming investigative crime-thriller 'Daayra,' directed by Meghna Gulzar has wrapped up.

The production banner Junglee Pictures posted a picture of Kareena, Prithviraj and Meghna smiling for the camera as they posed for a picture.

“#Daayra! It's a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026,” the caption read.

“Daayra” is a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society. Rather than offering easy answers, Daayra encourages deeper thought, raising questions.

Following Talvar and Raazi, Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, continuing a creative partnership known for delivering cinema that sparks conversation and critical acclaim.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film now enters post-production and is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Earlier this month, Kareena on December 4, posted a photo on social media, saying that Meghna Gulzar has been taking her from Khalapur to Bhiwandi to Virar, and she seemed quite thrilled about the journey.

"It's been a very hectic shoot for the team, moving from one location to another, but the energy on set has been incredible. It takes long hours to travel to far flung places of Mumbai, but Kareena is enjoying every ride as she is getting to see the real Mumbai," the source added.

Earlier this year, Kareena had spoken about the film, saying:“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

She added that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a highlight:“And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”