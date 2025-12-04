Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 Growth, Key Factors & Trends To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth?In recent times, we've witnessed a massive expansion in the test coverage analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market. The market, valued at $1.34 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.67 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the growing adoption of DevOps and agile methodologies, increased complexity in software applications, a demand for quicker release cycles, emphasis on improving software quality and curbing costs, and an influx of data from development pipelines.

The market size for test coverage analytics AI is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, and it's projected to reach $3.97 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing use of AI and machine learning in software creation, the widespread acceptance of predictive analytics, the growing preference for shift-left testing procedures, the rising need for effective DevOps, and the increased emphasis on digital transformation and software reliability. The forecast period will see major trends such as advancements in generative AI for automated test creation, developments in predictive quality engineering models, innovations in risk-based test prioritization, the amalgamation of analytics into developer IDEs, and the fusion of testing and production monitoring data.

What Are The Factors Driving The Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The heightened uptake of applications based in cloud technology is projected to accelerate the expansion of the test coverage analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market. Cloud-based applications pertain to software programs that operate on off-site servers and can be accessed via the web, thereby eliminating the need for local installation or maintenance. These applications are becoming more preferable due to their benefits in scalability, cost-effectiveness, remote access, and support for real-time collaboration, as well as effective data management. Test coverage analytics AI incorporated within cloud-based applications helps to automatically scrutinize, supervise, and enhance software testing processes to ensure extensive coverage, superior quality, and swifter release cycles. As an illustration, in March 2024, Flexera, a computer software company based in the US, reported a modest growth in multi-cloud usage, seeing an increase from 87% in 2023 to 89% in 2024. Therefore, the progressive adoption of cloud-based applications is fueling the expansion of test coverage analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Keysight Technologies Inc.

. Perforce Software Inc.

. SonarSource SA

. Tricentis GmbH

. Harness Inc.

. SmartBear Software Inc.

. CloudBees Inc.

. Parasoft Corporation

. Katalon Inc.

. Sentry Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In The Globe?

Key players in the AI market for test coverage analytics are turning their focus towards innovative solutions such as generative AI. This advancement is intended to improve predictive test selection, automate the generation of test cases, and equip development teams with smart insights into potential risks to code quality. Generative AI is a complex machine learning model, integrating extensive language processing and code analysis to autonomously create and optimize test suites, while identifying high-risk application regions in need of validation. For example, in May 2025, Parasoft, a software testing firm from the US, introduced their agentic AI approach to API test generation. This technology employs independent AI agents to create and maintain intricate API test scenarios, addressing crucial obstacles in achieving comprehensive code coverage for contemporary applications. This development signifies the extension of Parasoft into the next-gen AI-powered software quality tools. The product is designed to transform automated testing effectiveness and reduce the manual effort required in the creation and updating of API tests by up to 90%, a substantial improvement from conventional methods.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share?

The test coverage analytics artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Embedded Systems, Cloud-Based Applications, Other Applications

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: AI-Powered Testing Tools, Automated Testing Solutions, Performance Testing Software, Functional Testing Software

2) By Services: AI Testing As A Service (TaaS), Consulting Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In the Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

