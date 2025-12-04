Indorama Marks 50 Years With A Memorable Golden Jubilee Celebration In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE - Indorama Corporation, a global provider of essential materials globally, marked its 50-year milestone with a grand and memorable celebration in Dubai this weekend. The event brought together business partners, leaders, and family to honour five decades of shared purpose, growth, and responsible industry leadership.

The gathering traced Indorama's journey from its beginnings in 1975, when founder M.L. Lohia established a modest textile facility in Indonesia, to its evolution into a diversified group engaged in fertilisers, petrochemicals, fibres, yarns, and medical products. Today, under the leadership of Sri Prakash Lohia and Amit Lohia, Indorama generates annual revenues of approximately US$7 billion while prioritising sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Held at Madinat Jumeirah, the Dubai celebration featured an immersive showcase highlighting milestones from Indorama's history, as well as a warm reflection on the company's values and vision for the future. Guests enjoyed an evening of music performed by Elton John, and a gala dinner prepared by leading culinary teams.

“Our golden jubilee is a moment of gratitude,” said Sri Prakash Lohia, Chairman, Indorama Corporation who is also listed 25on Hurun's India Rich List 2025.“It reflects the belief, effort, and collective spirit that have shaped our journey over the past five decades - and it reaffirms our responsibility to continue contributing to stronger communities, resilient industries, and a more sustainable future. Dubai, with its spirit of openness and ambition, offered the perfect setting for this milestone.”

Across its 50-year history, Indorama has upheld values of integrity, reliability, and stewardship while strengthening its relationships with customers, partners, and communities around the world. The Dubai celebration marked not only a look back at the road travelled but a renewed commitment to the decades ahead.

“In marking fifty years, we honour our heritage while looking forward with optimism,” added Sri Prakash Lohia.“We remain dedicated to serving society through essential materials, sustainable solutions, and meaningful engagement that creates lasting impact.”

The golden jubilee event concludes a weekend of celebration for Indorama's global family, setting the stage for the company's next chapter of growth and purpose-driven progress.

About Indorama:Indorama is a global producer of essential materials, including fertilizers, petrochemicals, fibers, yarns, and medical gloves. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates across Asia, Africa, South America, and Eurasia, generating approximately US$7 billion in annual revenue. Its relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability ensures that Indorama continues to meet evolving customer needs – underpinned by its global manufacturing footprint.