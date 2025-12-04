UAE Warns Of Unlicensed Dubai Firm Posing As Trading Company

The UAE's security authority issued a warning to residents of a Dubai firm posing as a capital trading company on Thursday, December 4.

The unlicensed firm, going by the name Global Capital Securities Trading, operates out of a Dubai-based representative office affiliated with Global Capital Market Limited.

The Security and Commodities Authority alerted investors that the company using a website ( ) is not authorised to engage in regulated financial activities or offer related financial services.

The SCA stated it assumes no responsibility for any transactions or dealings carried out with this company and using its website.

Meanwhile, on December 3, the authority warned investors of an unlicensed entity using the name Gulf Higher Authority for Financial Conduct was found operating through and falsely claiming to be a financial regulator.

The SCA is the federal regulator responsible for licensing, supervising and enforcing conduct across the UAE's financial markets, including investment firms, brokers, and related service providers. It routinely publishes alerts to help the public identify unlicensed operators and cloned websites.