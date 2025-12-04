Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 39 Existing Data Centers, 27 Upcoming Data Centers, And 34 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover an in-depth analysis of the Thailand data center market with our comprehensive database product. Covering 39 existing and 27 upcoming colocation data centers across key regions like Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Rayong, the database provides insights into white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing for retail and wholesale colocation. Major operators like SUPERNAP Thailand and international hyperscale providers, including AWS, Google, and Microsoft, are enhancing Thailand's data center landscape. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, and corporate agencies, this tool guides strategic investments and developments in the thriving Thai data center market.

Thailand hosts around 39 existing data centers, with cities like Bangkok and Chon buri having a strong presence in the region. Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok account for more than 40% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.

SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Thailand.

Several international hyperscale providers, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, have announced or initiated projects in Thailand, with planned sites spread across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (39 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Thailand Data Center Market Database



AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

Bridge Data Centres

CAT Telecom

Central Pattana

CloudHQ

DAMAC Digital

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Edge DC

Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG)

Edge Centres

Empyrion Digital

Etix Everywhere

Evolution Data Centres

Fujitsu

Genesis Data Center

Haoyang Data

Internet Thailand

KIRZ Data Center Service

National Telecom

NTT Data

Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Poren Internet

Proen Internet

ReadyIDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH) WHA

