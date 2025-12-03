A Crystal Fabergé Egg Made For Russian Royalty Sells For $30.2 Million - What Makes It Unique?

MENAFN - Live Mint) One of the few remaining Fabergé eggs - exquisitely crafted ornaments made from metals and gemstones - has been sold for £22.9 million ($30.2 million), setting a new auction record for the Russian jeweller. The Winter Egg, commissioned by Tsar Nicholas II in 1913 for his mother, went to an anonymous bidder after a brief three-minute contest at Christie's in London. The price slightly surpassed the auction house's estimate of £20 million ($26 million).

How rare are Fabergé's Imperial Eggs?

The huge sum reflects the extreme scarcity of the House of Fabergé's Imperial creations. Only 50 eggs were ever produced, and the Winter Egg is among just seven still in private hands. None have appeared at auction for more than two decades, with the rest either unaccounted for or held by museums.

In an emailed statement, the head of Christie's Fabergé and Russian artworks department, Margo Oganesian told CNN that the new record“reaffirmed the enduring significance” and the“rarity and brilliance” of what many consider one of Fabergé's finest objects. Prior to the sale, she described it as“the most spectacular, artistically inventive and unusual” of the entire series, adding that“the design is timeless - it's so modern.”

What makes the Winter Egg unique?

Crafted largely from rock crystal, the egg is designed to evoke a frozen block dusted with frost. Its casing features a platinum snowflake pattern set with 4,500 rose-cut diamonds, while the interior conceals a delicate basket of wood anemones made from white quartz, nephrite and garnets - one of Fabergé's famous hidden“surprises.”

Unusually for the era, the piece was designed by a woman, Alma Pihl, who is said to have drawn inspiration from observing ice crystals forming on her workshop window. Nicholas II purchased it for 24,600 roubles, one of the highest prices Fabergé ever charged.

According to Kieran McCarthy, co-managing director at Wartski, a British antique jewelry dealer specialising in the works of Peter Carl Fabergé told the outlet that the egg's value lies in its craftsmanship rather than its materials. He noted that the tiny diamonds have“no intrinsic value,” saying their worth comes from their use in creating a“scintillating idea of frost.” Holding the piece, he added,“is like holding a lump of ice in your hand.”

Man accused of swallowing Fabergé locket in unusual theft

In a separate incident, a man in New Zealand has been charged with theft after allegedly swallowing a diamond-set Fabergé locket during a robbery. The item - worth NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600) - has still not been recovered, police told local media.

Officers were called to Partridge Jewellers in central Auckland last Friday, where the 32-year-old suspect was arrested moments later. He has since undergone medical checks and remains in custody, BBC reported.

What further charges does the suspect face?

The man is scheduled to reappear in court on December 8. He has also been accused of stealing an iPad from the same store earlier in November, as well as taking NZ$100 worth of cat litter and flea-control products from a private address the following day.