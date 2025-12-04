Google Helps Circle Detect Scams

Google has updated its Circle to Search visual search feature, which can now help detect digital fraud using the AI Overview tool to analyze suspicious messages and online content, Azernews reports.

According to Google, one common tactic used by attackers is sending fraudulent messages via SMS, messaging apps, and social networks. These messages often include requests for money or links to malicious websites.

Such messages are frequently hard to identify, as they can look almost identical to legitimate communications. Now, if a user suspects a message is fraudulent, they can simply circle the relevant text using Circle to Search, and Google will provide an AI-powered review. The tool analyzes information from the web to determine whether the message is malicious and, if so, offers practical recommendations on how to proceed safely.

This feature is also available through Google Lens: users can take a screenshot of the suspicious text and upload it to the app for analysis.

This AI-powered approach marks a significant step toward real-time personal cybersecurity, giving users the ability to verify messages instantly without relying solely on antivirus software or external warnings. It's like having a mini digital detective right on your phone.