Mild Weekend Ahead, Significant Temperature Drop Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Pleasant weather is expected across most regions on Thursday, while relatively warm conditions continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, and southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times particularly in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures will rise slightly on Friday. The weather will remain pleasant in most areas and warm in the lower regions, accompanied by medium- and high-level clouds. Winds will stay moderate from the southeast, strengthening at intervals.A further, slight increase is expected on Saturday, with relatively warm conditions across many regions, clouds at varying heights, and a chance of light, scattered showers. Southeasterly winds will range from moderate to active, with occasional strong gusts capable of raising dust in open and desert areas.A marked change arrives on Sunday as the country comes under the influence of a relatively cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system centered west of Cyprus. Temperatures will drop significantly, and the weather will turn relatively cold and partly cloudy to cloudy at times across many regions.Showers are expected, especially in western areas, and may be accompanied by thunder. Toward evening, rainfall is forecast to weaken gradually as conditions begin to stabilize. Winds will shift to the west, remaining moderate but becoming active at intervals.Thursday's temperatures range between 20 C and 10 C in East Amman and 18 C and 8 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 17 C–6 C, while the Sharah highlands are expected to record 16 C–5 C.Desert regions will see 23 C–8 C and the plains 21 C–9 C. In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will reach 27 C–14 C in the north and 28 C–15 C in the south, while the Dead Sea is expected at 27 C–14 C and Aqaba at 26 C–15 C.