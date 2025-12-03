Innovator Capital Management Announces First Monthly Distributions For Pioneering Autocallable Income Etfs (ACII & ACEI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHEATON, Ill., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), the pioneer of Defined Outcome ETFsTM and a leader in risk-managed equity solutions, today announced the first monthly distribution cycle for its two newest income ETFs: the Innovator Index Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACII) and the Innovator Equity Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACEI). The distribution validates the funds' innovative approach to providing consistent, equity-linked income to meet growing investor demand.

Distribution Per Share

Distribution Yield SEC 30-Day Yield ACEI $0.28185 13.94% 3.23% ACII $0.18840 9.02% 3.13%

Data as of 11/30/2025. Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than that quoted. For current month-end and standardized performance, visit ACEI and ACII.

Launched in September 2025, ACII and ACEI aim to provide investors with single-ticker solutions to access the high monthly income potential of a laddered portfolio of autocallable instruments. These instruments are linked to the performance of broad U.S. equity indices and a basket of large-cap equities, respectively, and are designed to provide regular income contingent on the reference assets staying above pre-defined barrier levels.

“The successful completion of the first monthly distributions for ACII and ACEI marks a significant milestone and demonstrates the structural integrity of this new Defined Outcome category,” said Graham Day, Chief Investment Officer of Innovator Capital Management.“In today's environment, we believe that traditional fixed income often fails to deliver the yield and diversification investors need. Our Autocallable Income ETFs are explicitly designed to fill that void, offering a yield solution that is linked to equity performance with defined risk parameters.”

Meeting Explosive Demand for Autocallable Income

The launch and early success of ACII and ACEI coincide with an industry-wide surge in demand for derivative-based income strategies. In a prolonged period of high inflation and interest rate uncertainty, investors are actively seeking alternatives to traditional bond allocations, which remain vulnerable to duration and credit risk. Autocallable income strategies, now made accessible and liquid through the ETF wrapper, offer a compelling path to generate potentially high, consistent income that is decoupled from traditional fixed income factors.

“Autocallables are one of the most in-demand structured products globally, and we are expanding the availability of this yield engine to all investors through the familiar, transparent ETF structure,” said Joe Becker, Director of Product Management at Innovator.“The positive reception to ACII and ACEI underscores the need for income solutions that have the potential to withstand market fluctuations while continuing to deliver cash flow, a feature central to the autocallable design.”

ACII invests in autocallable instruments referencing the SPY, QQQ, and IWM ETFs. ACEI focuses its strategy on autocallable instruments linked to a basket of the largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization. Both funds pay distributions monthly, subject to the contingent coupon payment criteria being met.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator created the world's first Buffer ETFsTM in 2018 and has since built the industry's largest suite of Defined Outcome ETFsTM. With over $29 billion in AUM across more than 150 ETFs, Innovator continues to expand advisers' and investors' opportunity set for gaining risk-managed equity exposure.

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

...

Data as of 11/30/2025. The Funds incepted on 9/24/2025. Their expense ratio is 0.79%.

This material must be preceded or accompanies by each Fund's prospectus. To view the prospectus, visit ACEI or ACII.

Distribution Yield: A figure that is calculated by annualizing the most recent distribution and dividing by the Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) from the as of date.

SEC 30-Day Yield: A standard yield calculation established by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for a common ground comparison of yield performance. It is based on the most recent 30-day period and is calculated by dividing the net investment income (less expenses) per share over a 30-day period by the current maximum offering price

SPY is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. QQQ is the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. IWM is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

ACII. The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investors with income distributions and the potential to limit downside investment exposure, as determined by the performance of reference assets linked to the U.S. equity markets.

ACEI. The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investors with income distributions and the potential to limit downside investment exposure, as determined by the performance of reference assets consisting of a basket of the largest stocks by market capitalization selected from a broad-based large capitalization U.S. equity index.

The Funds seek to principally invest in a laddered portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) swap agreements that seek to replicate the defined return characteristics of autocallable notes (Autocallable Instruments). For ACII, the Autocallable Instruments are designed to provide the potential for periodic investment payments contingent upon the performance of the worst performing reference asset and the potential to limit losses unless the losses of the worst performing reference asset exceed a pre-determined investment barrier, in which case the Funds would experience the losses of the worst-performing reference asset over the duration of the Autocallable Instrument offset by any income payments received. For ACEI, the Autocallable Instruments are designed to provide the potential for periodic investment payments contingent upon the performance of their respective reference asset and the potential to limit losses unless the losses of the reference asset exceeds a pre-determined investment barrier. In this case, the Fund would experience the losses of the respective reference asset over the duration of the Autocallable Instrument, to the extent of the Fund's investment in such Autocallable Instrument, offset by any income payments received.

The investment results of an autocallable note depends on the performance of the reference asset(s), with the payouts being in the form of coupon payments rather than capital appreciation related to the reference asset.

Fund shareholders can lose money by investing in the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Fund's respective investment objectives will be achieved.

The Funds face numerous principal risks, including autocallable strategy risk, autocallable returns risk, barrier risk, call risk, market indices risk, equity securities risk, smaller companies risk, derivatives risk, counterparty risk, credit risk, OTC derivatives risk, FLEX options risk, box spread risk, swap agreements risk, distribution tax risk, U.S. government securities risk, money market fund risk, concentration risk, cybersecurity risk, management risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, authorized participant concentration risk, cash transactions risk, market maker risk, operational risk, premium/discount risk, trading issues risk, tax risk, and valuation risk. For a detailed list of Fund risks, see the prospectus.

Autocallable Strategy Risk. Through their use of Autocallable Instruments, the Funds are subject to various risks associated with the return profile of autocallable strategies, including, but not limited to, Autocallable Returns Risk, Barrier Risk, and Call Risk that have been detailed further below.

Autocallable Returns Risk. Autocallable instruments differ in various ways from traditional debt securities. Autocallable Instruments do not guarantee a return of principal and limit the positive investment return that can be achieved through the operation of the Maturity Barrier Level, which if triggered by the worst-performing reference asset, subjects the Funds to the losses of such reference asset. Further, the Funds do not participate in any upside gain of any reference asset, and if the autocall feature of an instrument is triggered, the Funds would forego any remaining coupon payments. The coupon payments of Autocallable Instruments are not linked to the performance of the reference asset at any time other than on the Maturity Date and Coupon Observation Dates. Moreover, because the Autocallable Instruments do not participate in any upside performance of the reference asset, the Funds' positive returns are limited to the Coupon Payments. If the autocall feature is triggered, the Funds will forego future Coupon Payments and any positive returns may be limited.

Barrier Risk. The Autocallable Instruments utilize a Coupon Barrier Level and a Maturity Barrier Level, which each set forth the threshold amount of loss of the worst performing reference asset may experience before the Funds will forfeit Coupon Payments or a portion or all of the initial notional amount invested in such instrument, respectively. If the Coupon Barrier Level is breached on a Coupon Observation Date, the Funds will forfeit the Coupon Payment for such period. It is possible that the Funds may not receive any Coupon Payments under an Autocallable Instrument over the duration of such instrument. If the Maturity Barrier Level is breached, the Funds will forfeit the percentage of the initial notional amount it invested that is equal to the entire amount of loss of the worst-performing reference asset over the term of the Autocallable Instrument. Accordingly, the Funds could forfeit the entire notional exposure for any one Autocallable Instrument.

Call Risk. The Autocallable Instruments may be called before their stated maturity date if the Autocallable Level is breached on a given Coupon Observation Date. In this event, the Funds will forego all future Coupon Payments associated with the Autocallable Instrument. If an Autocallable Instrument is called prior to its Maturity Date, the Funds' income may decrease if the Funds must reinvest the proceeds into an Autocallable Instrument with a lower Coupon Rate. In the event an Autocallable Instrument is called, there is no guarantee that the Funds will be able to invest in a new Autocallable Instrument or that such new instrument will have similar terms.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of Principal is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF®, Buffer ETFTM, Defined Income ETFTM, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFsTM, Defined Protection ETF®, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETFTM, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF RevolutionTM, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-UpTM, Step-Up ETFs®, 100% Buffer ETFsTM and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

Copyright © 2025 Innovator Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.