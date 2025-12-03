BTC Surges 6% In Q4's Strongest Buy-Side Revival

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Breaks Out with Strongest Daily Gains Since May Amid Signs of bullish Momentum

Bitcoin soared by 5.81% on Tuesday, marking its most significant daily increase since May 8. The rally was characterized by the formation of a bullish engulfing pattern, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics and the possibility of a sustained recovery. As traders observe this promising development, attention now turns to key resistance levels that could confirm a longer-term trend reversal.



Bitcoin posted its largest daily gain since May, signaling potential trend expansion.

A daily close above $96,000 is necessary to confirm a bullish trend.

Buy-side trading activity reached its highest point of the current bull cycle, supported by positive Coinbase Premium shifts. The market shows increasing institutional demand and liquidity, bolstering the recovery outlook.

Key TakeawaysMarket Structure and Outlook

Tuesday's rally established a higher high and higher low pattern after a liquidity sweep below $84,000 on Monday, suggesting weakening selling pressure. The breakout was supported by robust volume, indicating genuine demand rather than a short-term stop-loss hunt. High-volume breakouts are typically cleaner signals, reflecting active participation from strategic buyers rather than passive investors.

Bitcoin four-hour chart. Source: TradingView

A crucial bullish break of structure (BOS) above $92,300 is forming, which could decisively shift the short-term trend upward. A confirmed BOS would validate this trend, even if Bitcoin temporarily revisits the fair value gap between $90,000 and $88,000, while maintaining an overall grinding higher position.

Full bullish confirmation hinges on a daily close above $96,000. Surpassing this threshold would suggest a complete trend reversal on the higher timeframe. Once achieved, the price could target zones between $102,000 and $107,000, where substantial liquidity, previous swing highs, and unmitigated stop-loss pockets lie, acting as magnets for further upward movement.

Market structure analysts note that clearing this final barrier could unleash significant buying activity, further reinforcing the bullish narrative. As noted in recent reports, Bitcoin has added roughly $732 billion in new capital this cycle, reshaping its market structure and signaling robust institutional involvement.

Bullish Signals from Institutional Flows and Premium Indicators

CryptoQuant's data reveal that the buy-to-sell ratio surged to 1.17, its strongest level in the cycle begun in January 2023. Such aggressive buy-side activity is typical of early expansion phases. Additionally, the Coinbase Premium Index moved into positive territory (+0.03), indicating renewed institutional appetite after weeks of selling pressure. Increased trading volumes on Binance, coupled with a narrowing price gap between Binance and Coinbase, suggest healthier global liquidity conditions conducive to sustained upward momentum.

While technical and on-chain signals paint an optimistic picture, market participants should remain cautious as key resistance levels are approached. The coming days will be critical in confirming whether Bitcoin can sustain its newfound strength into a broader bullish trend.

