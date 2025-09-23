Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia In Energy Sector Reached New Level - President

Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia In Energy Sector Reached New Level - President


2025-09-23 05:06:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector has developed and reached a new level,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, Azernews reports.

“I highly value the operations of your brotherly country's leading company, ACWA Power," in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, particularly the construction of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region. This project plays an important role in diversifying Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian economic relations. At the same time, the current level of our mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ is commendable,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

MENAFN23092025000195011045ID1110098100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search