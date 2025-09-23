Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia In Energy Sector Reached New Level - President
“I highly value the operations of your brotherly country's leading company, ACWA Power," in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, particularly the construction of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region. This project plays an important role in diversifying Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian economic relations. At the same time, the current level of our mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ is commendable,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.
