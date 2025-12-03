AOI Targets Regional Defence Hub Status Through Partnership With Turkey's Amiston

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) signed a cooperation protocol with Turkish firm Amiston International Group on Wednesday to localise advanced technologies and systems within the defence industry.

The agreement marks a step towards deepening industrial ties between the two nations, with the AOI aiming to position itself as a regional centre for technology transfer.

“We look forward to this cooperation making the Arab Organization for Industrialization a regional centre for cooperation and technology transfer... meeting the needs of the Egyptian Armed Forces and supporting brotherly and friendly nations,” said AOI Chairperson Mokhtar Abdel Latif.

Abdel Latif stated that the organisation is actively seeking serious partnerships to increase real investment opportunities and raise local manufacturing ratios through technology localisation.

The protocol was signed by AOI Director General Major General Abdel Rahman Abdel Azim Osman.

Officials from Amiston International Group expressed their commitment to the partnership, describing the AOI as a leader in defence industries across the Arab and African regions. They noted that the collaboration aligns with their focus on adhering to global quality standards.

Following the signing, Abdel Latif toured the Amiston pavilion, where he reiterated the importance of expanding joint projects and investment opportunities between the two sides.