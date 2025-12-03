Protecting Gulf Countries, Fighting Terrorism: 46Th GCC Summit Concludes With 'Sakhir Declaration'

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders on Wednesday concluded their 46th Summit with a pledge to boost integration and tackle emerging challenges.

They issued the 'Sakhir Declaration' at the end of the Summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The declaration said that the GCC leaders have affirmed that they will adhere to five key principles. These focus on integrating the states, the security of the GCC countries and non-interference from foreign powers, economic and technological development, sustainability and international relations.

1. Strengthening bonds among GCC countries

The first principle focuses on strengthening the pre-existing bonds among the member nations, as the leaders affirmed that they would continue to advance integration among the states across fields.

2. No foreign interference

The GCC Summit placed emphasis on respecting the sovereignty of GCC states and all countries of the region, non-interference in internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force.

They affirmed that the security and stability of GCC states are indivisible, and that any infringement upon the sovereignty of a member state constitutes a direct threat to their collective security.

As a part of this, the GCC welcomed the outcome of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, and reiterated its support for the two-state solution for Palestine. It also affirmed its commitment to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing efforts to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

3. Economic, scientific, technological development

The third principle focuses on economic development and technological and scientific advancement. The leaders stressed the importance of the GCC Common Market and the Customs Union, enhancing trade and tourism, and encouraging investment in strategic projects.

They also emphasised boosting digital infrastructure integration, facilitating e-commerce, and supporting the development of shared systems for digital payments and cloud services. The leaders stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity within the framework of a joint GCC strategy.

4. Sustainability and environment

The GCC is committed to encouraging sustainable initiatives, environmental protection, addressing climate change challenges, reducing carbon emissions, advancing clean and renewable energy projects, and preserving natural and marine resources.

5. Combating terrorism, safeguarding GCC countries

The GCC countries have reaffirmed that they will strengthen. international cooperation to safeguard regional security. This involves deepening political, security, and economic partnerships with friendly countries, international organisations, and economic blocs.

It also includes combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms, countering hate speech and incitement, tackling transnational organised crime, and supporting the efforts of joint naval forces headquartered in Bahrain.

The leaders further emphasised working towards making the Middle East a region free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and averting arms races, to reinforce regional security and stability.

The leaders expressed their support for Bahrain in its representation of the Arab Group as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the next two years.

The leaders also expressed their appreciation for the participation of Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, in the bilateral discussions, which focused on strengthening the deep-rooted historical relations.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a joint action plan to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.