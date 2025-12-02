Anupam Kher Explains The Changing Dynamics In A Father & Son Relationship With Beautiful Words

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his views on the changing dynamics in a father-son relationship using some heartfelt words.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video speaking his mind about how one sees their father in a different light at various stages of life.

Kher was heard saying, "Friends, a son's relationship with his father is an amazing one. With age, every son's feelings for his father keep changing. From being a hero, to him not knowing anything - let's try and understand this journey of self-realization in a few lines."

He shared how a son's opinion of his father changes with age.

"The title of this lesson is, "Never Argue with your father". At the age of five, you must be thinking that my father knows everything. At the age of seven, my father knows everything. At the age of ten, maybe my father doesn't know everything. At the age of fourteen, my father doesn't know anything. At the age of sixteen, my father has gone completely mad. At the age of eighteen, my father doesn't know anything. I can't take him seriously. At the age of twenty-five, my father talks nonsense. I know more than him. At the age of 30, I think my father was right about a few things. I should ask my father about this. At the age of 40, I am surprised how my father tolerated all this. At the age of 45, my father was always right. And at the age of 50, I wish my father were here, I could learn something from him."

Kher also pointed out that while it takes time to understand life, one should never doubt a father's experience.

"Never argue with your father. Be quiet, or get out of there, but never let his respect be tarnished. Because a father knows everything", he advised