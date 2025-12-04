DHS Chief Noem: 2 Million Refugees Removed As 10,000 New ICE Officers Deploy To Accelerate Removals

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdown, claiming that nearly two million undocumented migrants have been deported or left the United States in the past year. The figure has drawn scrutiny as independent analysts say it far exceeds official government data.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that curbing illegal immigration is a core priority. She said ICE has hired 10,000 new officers, who will begin operations within days to accelerate removals.

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Trump has reinstated strict immigration policies, including expanded detentions, tighter border controls, and a renewed travel ban for citizens of 19 countries. The White House this week published a photo of Trump at the U.S.–Mexico border wall, promising continued“large-scale deportations.”

Official ICE records, however, show a much smaller number. The agency reported 320,000 deportations last year, with only 56,000 removals in October and November. Experts told U.S. media that the administration's“two million” figure likely includes migrants who voluntarily left the country without formal removal orders.

Demographic data also suggests significant shifts. The Center for Immigration Studies says the foreign-born population in the U.S. fell by 2.2 million in the first half of this year, marking one of the largest declines in decades.

Immigration tensions rose sharply after an Afghan migrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, evacuated to the U.S. after the 2021 fall of Kabul, shot two National Guard soldiers near the White House. One soldier died a day later, triggering political outrage.

In response, Trump froze all Afghan immigration cases and suspended visa issuance for Afghanistan citizens indefinitely. He also ordered a full review of every Afghan admitted to the U.S. in recent years.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram