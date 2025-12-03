Social Security Is Paying Out More Than It Can Bring In, Leaving The Government With A $67 Billion Problem - How To Shore Up Your Savings Just In Case

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

The Social Security Board of Trustees has announced the program's combined trust funds are projected to cover all scheduled benefits in full until 2034 - one year earlier than projected - at which point only 81% of benefits will be payable.

In 2024, Social Security cost $1.48 trillion while only bringing in $1.42 trillion - resulting in a $67 billion decline in funds.



And the problem might get worse. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA) will accelerate the insolvency of the Social Security trust to 2032 - with retirement benefits cut by as much as 24% in late 2032. Plus, the Committee estimates an $18,100 annual benefit cut for a dual-earning couple retiring at the start of 2033. (1)(2)

Government action will be necessary to address the ongoing funding problem. But in the meantime, Americans must deal with the prospect of reduced Social Security checks in the near future.

So, what can people do to shore up their retirement savings?

How Social Security works

Social Security is largely a pay-as-you-go system, where current workers and their employers pay taxes that fund benefits, with the intention that when workers retire, the following generations will pay into the system to fund their benefits.

There are also Social Security trust fund reserves earning interest that can contribute to benefits. Some beneficiaries may pay taxes on part of their benefits as well.

As the population ages, the amount in benefits being paid out is exceeding how much the program takes in. This has been the case since 2021.

Approximately 70 million beneficiaries in 2024 drew funds from Social Security, outpacing the taxes and interest being collected.

Current action on Social Security

Shortly before former President Joe Biden left office, he signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law. The act unlocked benefits for a number of public workers. Critics of the bipartisan legislation argued the expanded benefits would hasten the depletion of the Social Security trust funds.

In addition, policy proposals made by President Donald Trump during his election campaign came under scrutiny for potentially putting the funds at further risk. These include eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, ending taxes on tips and overtime, implementing tariffs and mass deportations.

Early in the year, it was announced that the SSA aimed to cut 12% of its staff - approximately 7,000 people - which critics argued would have a negative impact on services, including longer wait times.

The recent government shutdown is also expected to cause operational delays. While social security checks are still being paid, the SSA temporarily paused benefit verification and updates, as well as corrections to earnings records. What's more, the SSA has delayed their cost-of-living adjustment announcement for 2026. (3)

How you can better prepare for retirement

Social Security retirement benefits are meant to supplement your income, not replace it entirely. Yet, more than seven million Americans over the age of 65 receive 90% of their income from Social Security benefits, according to the Center for American Progress.

But smart planning can help ensure that you aren't relying on Social Security benefits alone to support you in retirement. Small steps - like maxing out your retirement accounts, investing wisely or generating sources of passive income - can make a big difference over time.

To start, increasing your savings as much as you can is still the best way to grow your nest egg. Money placed in a tax-advantaged 401(k) or IRA account can be invested in the stock market.

The farther away you are from retirement, the more time you have to take advantage of compounding. The more your portfolio grows, the less you'll be forced to rely on Social Security.

One thing to keep in mind while saving for retirement is investing in tried-and-true assets that have withstood the test of time - especially in a volatile market.

For instance, gold, widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, has been gaining popularity in this turbulent economic climate. The yellow metal has been one of the top performers in 2025, with prices surging roughly 58% year-to-date to reach a record high of $4,300 per ounce in mid-October.

“The metal has been on a tear, and it doesn't look like it wants to stop... With U.S.-China trade tensions being reignited in the last few days, investors have even more reason to hedge their long equity bets by diversifying into gold,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX. (4)

One option is to open a gold IRA with the help of Thor Metals and combine the tax advantages of an IRA with the hedging properties of gold.

Thor Metals is 100% American-owned and sources their metals from U.S. mint providers. They also offer free gold IRA setup as well as a 100% low price guarantee. And, if you want to sell off your precious metals at any time, Thor Metals offers hassle-free buyback with no fees.

The best part? You can get up to $20,000 worth of complimentary silver on qualifying purchases and a free gold IRA quick start guide when you sign up.

If gold doesn't sound right for you, another option - especially if time is on your side - is to use more conservative investment tools like certificates of deposit.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) can offer a cushion, since their rates are typically locked in for the duration of the term, potentially shielding savers from further declines.

With the Federal Reserve having lowered its benchmark federal funds rate four times since last year, interest rates on traditional savings accounts have steadily declined. And with another rate cut likely at the Fed's next meeting at the end of October - in line with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's forecast of two more cuts before year-end - those yields could dip even further.(5)(6)

And, although it may not be a popular prospect, the longer you remain in the workforce, the longer you can go without drawing Social Security or dipping into your savings.

Plus, while you can start claiming Social Security benefits at age 62, if you wait until age 70, you can earn a bigger check each month.

But your income doesn't always need to come from a paycheck. You can let your money work harder for you by investing in real estate crowdfunding platforms like Arrived while earning passive income along the way.

Backed by world-class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived helps you buy into shares of prime residential real estate and vacation rentals across the country.

Arrived manages everything for you - from property taxes to finding reliable tenants - so you can sit back and relax. And any potential rental income generated by the property is distributed to shareholders, helping you set up a source of passive income.

Plus, after the investment hold period ends, any capital appreciation of the property will be passed on to you through capital gains distributions. Arrived's history speaks for itself - investors have earned roughly 6% to 10% a year on average.

Even better, Arrived is in the process of rolling out a secondary market for the sale of fractional shares, giving you even more flexibility to buy, sell or hold.

You can get started with as little as $100 to see if Arrived is right for you.

Whatever you choose, instead of waiting for an act of Congress, the best way to deal with the looming Social Security shortfall may be to bolster your finances yourself.

If you're unsure where to start, consulting with a financial advisor can help you map out your personal shortfall when it comes to retirement savings and guide you through closing the gap.

A Roth IRA might help you fill in the gap between what Social Security provides and the retirement you want. Because contributions grow tax-free and withdrawals in retirement aren't taxed, they let you keep more of your money working for you - potentially helping you cover any shortfall without the added tax burden.

If you want to get started right away, RothIRA provides personalized expert advice for anyone with a portfolio of $100,000 or more.

Here's how it works: Simply enter your information, and then you will be automatically matched with two or three SEC/FINRA-registered advisors who suit your needs.

From there, you can schedule initial consultation calls for free with no obligation to find the right fit for you.



