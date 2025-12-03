Research Backed Tree Ceiling Murals In Classrooms And Their Cognitive And Mental Health Benefits.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When Annemarie Coak, a long-time teacher at the Allen County Learning Academy (ACLA), saw the first two installations of tree canopies in classrooms at her school, she knew right away that the“Nature in the Classroom” project would be a perfect fit for her room, too.

“Ms. Annemarie”, as students call her, is the longest-serving teacher at ACLA, which is housed in the lower level of the Allen County Juvenile Center (ACJC). The social studies teacher celebrates her 20th consecutive year at ACLA, which matches the length of time the alternative school for at-risk youth has been in existence.

Ernesto (Ernie) Rodriguez, the founder and Executive Director of“Nature in the Classroom”, reached out to James Steensma, Director of Education for ACJC, recently to share that the cost of a third ceiling installation had been awarded through The KAKATU Foundation through David and Joanna Meeks of Muncie, Indiana.“We were hoping to honor Ms. Annemarie's contributions to ACLA over the past 20 years”, Steensma said,“so when Ernie messaged about the possibility of installing additional tree canopy ceiling tiles at ACLA, and knowing her love of those murals, it made for an obvious and perfect time for us to build on the relationship we began with them in 2024”, says Steensma.

The project was brought to the attention of the ACJC's Director of Detention Greg Peters, now-retired Judge Andrea Trevino, and Steensma in early 2024 by another ACLA teacher, Tarah Donoghue. Donoghue, who teaches math and business courses, has the first of the three murals in her classroom. She said of her installation that,“it didn't take long to see it the impact (of the trees). The first time our students walked into the classrooms, we heard audible gasps of surprise and appreciation”.

Ms. Annemarie agreed and went a step further: she asked her students to pick which of the dozens of tree options was to be installed.“I love the warm colors of fall, so I was happy the students agreed. It absolutely makes the room feel warmer, and students are more calm and focused sitting beneath it”.

The installation, measuring 16 feet by16 feet, or 256 square feet, is of a tree found in the eastern part of the United States, shot and transferred by Rodriguez to his“Nature in the Classroom” Collection.“The tree is perfect. It's what I hoped for, and I couldn't be happier to be the recipient of it in my classroom,” said Coak, after sitting beneath it the day after completion.

Director Steensma shared that the tree canopy reaches beyond the classroom and has a bonding affect with others.“We are one part of a multi-faceted organization, where our judge, magistrates, probation director and officers are welcome to meet with and interact with our students. Their ability to come into the school area and experience the same effects that our students feel when around these canopies is quite amazing”.

Just before of the third installation, Judge Brent Ecenbarger was seated to replace the retired Trevino, and was taken aback by the tree canopies when he toured ACLA. After Ms. Annemarie's tree was installed, Ecenbarger was the first to see the addition, telling Steensma that this particular canopy looked fantastic as he noted the impact it will have on the learning environment.

The installation of the canopy tiles was overseen by ACJC Maintenance Director Brian Johnson and ACLA's Lead Probation Officer Joe Kearby, with assistance from Johnson's team members Jamie Snider and Tony Nguyen.“We hope it's the third of many more installations to come", Steensma stated.“The work started with Ernie has had a major impact on staff and students alike. It's our mission that students learn to do better and be better daily, leaving here restored and ready to be leaders in their community. Having partners such as the inspiring 'Nature in the Classroom' movement and the KAKATU Foundation is crucial to the restorative work we aim to achieve with students assigned to ACJC and ACLA”.

About

Nature In The Classroom seeks to transform the education environment by installing ceiling murals of tree canopies in classrooms. The character of a student's learning environment plays a key role in learning and behavioral outcomes. Bringing nature into the classroom sends a strong message that the natural world isn't separate from the pursuit of knowledge. It is the source of all that is known.

Nature In The Classroom is the embodiment and application of Attention Restoration Theory and 50 years of supporting research. The science shows that when we view images of trees, it calms us, helps us focus, and engage.