Gotham Awards: 'One Battle After Another' Wins Best Feature Award

Leonardo DiCaprio's action epic One Battle After Another bagged the Best Feature award at the 35th edition of the Gotham Film Awards.

The film is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. It centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged.

Recommended For You

DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi emerged as the evening's biggest winner, pulling off a hat trick with international feature, original screenplay and director for It Was Just an Accident.

Presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute and held at Cipriani Wall Street, this marked the third year since the organization removed budget caps for awards consideration. In previous years, a film's budget could not exceed $35 million (Dh128.54 million approximately) to be eligible.

Past best feature winners have included Spotlight (2015), Moonlight (2016) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), all of which went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Among the shockers of the evening was the self-distributed My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow, directed and produced by Julia Loktev, as well as A24's Pillion, which won adapted screenplay for scribe Harry Lighton.

All three acting prizes went to performers who were not in attendance. Sope Dirisu won best lead performance for My Father's Shadow, Wunmi Mosaku clinched supporting performance for Sinners, and Abou Sangare won breakthrough performance for Souleymane's Story.