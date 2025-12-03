India Mandates SIM Binding For Whatsapp, Snapchat To Prevent 'Digital Arrest' Frauds

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a "first in the world regulatory measure", instructing popular communication apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and SnapChat, to link their services to the registered SIM card.

The DoT has called for SIM binding to prevent the misuse of telecommunication identifiers, network, telecommunication equipment or services to further reinforce telecom cyber security.

The mandate requires the app-based communication services to remain continuously linked to the SIM card, which is associated with the mobile number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services.

Ensure that the app-based communication service is continuously linked to the SIM card (associated with Mobile Number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services) installed in the device, making it impossible to use the app without that specific, active SIM.

Ensure that the web version of the mobile app, if provided, shall be logged out periodically (not later than 6 hours) and allowing the facility to the user to re-link the device using QR code. Complete implementation in 90 days and submit the report in 120 days.

Linking the messaging app to the registered SIM card would mean that the apps would stop working if you remove the card from the device. At present, app-based communication services link to a subscriber's mobile SIM card only once during initial installation and verification.

"Accounts on instant messaging and calling apps continue to work even after the associated SIM is removed, deactivated, or moved abroad, enabling anonymous scams, remote 'digital arrest' frauds and government‐impersonation calls using Indian numbers," the DoT said in a statement issued Monday.

Why has India mandated SIM binding

According to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated communication app, thereby closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse.

"COAI congratulates the Department of Communications, Government of India on introducing this first in the world regulatory measure, wherein App based Communication Services have been directed to be bound with the SIM for safety and consistency measures," they said in a statement.

"The new directive mandates that all relevant communication apps ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM/phone number used for registration, thereby creating a more accountable digital environment by curbing anonymous misuse and protecting users in the online space," they added.

COAI said firmly believes that this mechanism will significantly reduce spam and fraudulent communications perpetrated through these platforms and help mitigate financial frauds. Telecom operators stand fully committed to supporting seamless implementation of this directive.

The association has also urged DoT to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that for all financial transactions, the primary factor of authentication should mandatorily be through SMS OTP, which continues to remain the most secure, operator verified channel with guaranteed traceability.

