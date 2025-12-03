403
IAEA Changes Inspectors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Routine rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday.
"A successful regular change of IAEA inspectors has been carried out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Four specialists have commenced work on observing and assessing the operational safety of the station," the plant's press service announced in a statement.
Security arrangements during the rotation were provided by Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Guards Corps, and personnel from the Interior Ministry's Directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region, the statement indicated.
The outgoing IAEA inspection team conducted work controlling safe operation of the station, which remained disconnected from external power supply for 30 days.
"Thanks in part to their efforts and constant presence, repair works on external power lines were successfully completed," the readout said.
IAEA experts have maintained presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since Sept. 1, 2022, following the inaugural station visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
