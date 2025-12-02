403
BiPER Therapeutics secures €1M investment to advance first-in-class cancer therapy into clinical trials
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Funds will enable launch of AI-powered R&D center and bring BiPER Tx’s selective BiP (GRP78) inhibitor clinical candidate BPR001-615 a step closer to entering phase 1/2a clinical trial in gastro-intestinal cancers
Strasbourg, France, December 2, 2025 – BiPER Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class oral small molecules that overstress pathological cells to cure patients with gastro-intestinal cancers, today announces €1 million ($1.16M) in funding, comprising several sources. New investor MEDIN Fund Management Company, specializing in early-stage deeptech firms in North Africa, Europe and Silicon Valley, invested in SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), with funding completed by a second tranche from Regional France 2030 - a French investment plan managed by Bpifrance - as well as a loan.
This investment will enable BiPER Tx to complete its ongoing toxicology studies package and secure CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls) of BPR001-615, a selective BiP inhibitor showing the potential to outperform first line chemotherapy in monotherapy in gastro-intestinal cancer models. It will also strengthen BiPER Tx’s AI R&D capabilities, across its entire pipeline of small molecules, to support and accelerate internal drug discovery, drug development and clinical development. The company aims to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for BPR001-615 in Q1, 2026, achieving a key value-creation milestone for current and prospective Series A investors.
“We are thrilled to obtain this funding to further preparations for our phase 1/2a clinical trial of BPR001-615, which is right on track, and to de-risk the investment opportunity of our open Series A,” said Mehdi Chelbi, CEO of BiPER Tx. “We welcome MEDIN Fund Management Company as a strategic partner in this next phase, which will see the launch of a new AI-powered R&D center in Tunisia. BiPER is excited by the opportunities these enhanced R&D capabilities will deliver in advancing our pipeline and strengthening the development of our drug candidate, BPR001-615, whose very good safety profile and broad therapeutic window in the ongoing toxicology studies are confirmed. We are committed to offering to patients with limited options new hope with our innovative treatment in monotherapy or combined with standard first-line treatments.”
BiPER Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of its first-in-class drug overstressing pathological cells to cure patients. BiPER Tx’s candidate, BPR001-615, is a selective inhibitor of BiP, a key protein in cancer cell survival and resistance. It has been developed for oral administration through a precision medicine approach to treat the more than 50% of patients with gastrointestinal cancers overexpressing BiP. The company’s AI-powered R&D center will help speed up the advancement of a second and third programme in oncology and non-oncology indications, as well as helping optimize clinical development of BPR001-615.
“We are pleased to support the BiPER team during this key phase of its development,” said Noomane Fehri, managing partner at MEDIN Fund Management Company. “Its innovative science, strategic vision and team leadership were key factors in our decision to invest, as well as its potential to address a broad patient population in multiple indications with a promising molecule.”
Gastric cancer is ranked the fifth most common cancer worldwide, with approximately one million people developing the disease every year. Rising incidence, notably among an aging population, is driving demand for advanced treatments. Despite the arrival of immunotherapies as a first line treatment, there is still a significant unmet medical need in this indication. Investors are keen to see BiPER Tx’s lead drug candidate, which destroys tumors through Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress induction, fill this gap.
BiPER Tx’s first-in-class drug candidate, BPR001-615, is on the verge of entering clinical trials. The program is part of a precision medicine approach to treating BiP-positive patients using a blood test to measure their BiP level. The clinical candidate has already demonstrated in vitro and in vivo efficacy as a single agent and in combination with chemotherapies and immunotherapies. BPR001-615 eliminates tumors pushing cancer cells to ‘burn out’ through unresolved Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress induction by the selective inhibition of BiP.
Legal advisor: Chloe Huertas, Ventury EY (Attorney-at-Law, New York and Paris)
About MEDIN Fund Management Company
MEDIN Fund Mgmt Co. is a VC firm founded by an experienced team of executives with a track record starting in the early 1990s in the VC and technology industries in North America, Europe, the GCC and Asia. MEDIN specializes in managing VC funds that link the North African technology ecosystem with the global tech hubs in Silicon Valley, Europe and Asia. Our core team is supported by our unique network of more than 30 C-level venture partners operating at top global tech firms in North America, Europe and the GCC.
Our firm partners with and supports founders who are ambitious and globally focused, developing new and innovative solutions and services that can revolutionize the world and disrupt entire industries.
