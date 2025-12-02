403
Tanker MIDVOLGA-2 Hit in Black Sea Waters
(MENAFN) A commercial tanker vessel reportedly struck in international Black Sea waters was traveling toward Sinop, Türkiye's Directorate General for Maritime Affairs disclosed via U.S. social media platform X on Tuesday.
The directorate confirmed that the ship, MIDVOLGA-2, carries 13 crew members who remain uninjured, and the vessel has not issued distress calls requesting external aid.
MIDVOLGA-2 continues advancing under its own propulsion toward the Turkish Black Sea province of Sinop.
The tanker relayed reports of being attacked while transiting from Russia to Georgia transporting a cargo of sunflower oil.
The incident adds to mounting maritime security concerns in the Black Sea region, though authorities have not disclosed details regarding the nature or perpetrators of the alleged assault.
Turkish maritime officials are monitoring the vessel's progress as it approaches territorial waters, with the crew's safety remaining the immediate priority amid the developing situation.
