Uzbek Railways Rolls Out Its First Newfangled Container Train On Track With Kazakhstan
The initiative comes on the heels of a presidential decree rolled out in January this year, which laid out steps to ramp up multimodal transportation and boost the role of national transport operators in the 3PL segment and beyond.
The locomotive assembly, comprising 57 intermodal flatcars under
the jurisdiction of Uzbek Railways, commenced its transit with
aggregated freight and is projected to traverse the 1,300-kilometer
corridor within a 48-hour operational window. Up to this point, the
logistical pathway was facilitated through the utilization of
Kazakh rolling stock.
The initiative is being executed in collaboration with JSC UztemirYulKonteyner and Kazakhstan's KedentransService, with a strategic return logistics framework for the wagons from Altynkol to Tashkent also delineated.
UztemirYulKonteyner announced that it will continue expanding its container fleet and work to reduce transportation costs on export-import routes, further enhancing Uzbekistan's competitiveness in regional logistics.
The Uzbekistan Railways function as the principal entity in the national rail transport ecosystem. The entity holds and oversees the comprehensive railway framework across the entire country. This organization operates as a state-owned joint-stock entity, instituted in 1994 to oversee and optimize railway logistics across the entirety of Uzbekistan. The entity boasts a human capital of 54,700 personnel.
