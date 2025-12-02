New Publication In The Journal Of Eating Disorders Underscores Within's Leadership In Advancing Remote Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Within Health announced the publication of a new scoping review in the Journal of Eating Disorders, reinforcing the organization's role as a leading voice in the rapidly evolving landscape of remote eating disorder care. The review provides timely evidence that remote treatment can be effective, and affirms that Within's model is well-positioned to set the bar for high-quality, comprehensive virtual care.

The article, entitled“Real-World Patient Outcomes for Telehealth-Delivered, Remote Eating Disorder Treatment: A Scoping Review,” summarized findings across 27 observational studies evaluating telehealth-delivered eating disorder treatment in real-world clinical settings. The verdict: although the current research base remains modest and methodologically limited, existing evidence suggests that remote care can produce outcomes largely comparable to in-person treatment. This includes improvements in weight restoration, eating disorder symptoms, co-occurring mental health concerns, and quality of life.

Three of the studies included in the review were conducted at Within Health, underscoring the credibility of Within's intentionally-remote enhanced PHP/IOP model.

“This first-of-its-kind synthesis of findings is a critical step forward for the field,” said Dr. Caitlin Shepherd, Senior Director of Clinical Research and Outcomes at Within.“This review shows the strong potential of remote eating disorder treatment in the real world, while simultaneously calling for better standardization, clarity, and methodological rigor in future outcomes research. That imperative is exactly what our team is built to address.”

While the review suggests remote eating disorder treatment can be effective, it also noted an important caveat: attributes of care vary substantially between programs. Here, several of Within's enhanced program features stood out as differentiators:

- Nursing integration: As one of only two treatment programs that reported nursing involvement, Within's commitment to ensuring the safety of remote care through medical check-ins and oversight is evident.

- Clinical support staff: Only three programs mentioned clinical support staff, including Within's care partners, who play a central role in treatment through meal supervision, exposure work, and individual and group support.

- High-frequency, high-intensity programming: The frequency and intensity of Within's treatment offer numerous touch-points and opportunities for patients to receive support from peers and providers.

- Advanced adjunctive technologies: Within's remote monitoring devices and mobile application tools were some of the most comprehensive technologies leveraged, enabling greater data accuracy as well as real-time check-ins and connection with clinicians.

These distinctions demonstrate why not all“remote care” is created equal, and why Within's model continues to lead both clinically and technologically.

The review also exposed a notable gap in the existing literature: very few studies examined treatment outcomes across demographic groups. Within was among the exceptions. A study published earlier this year analyzed outcomes by age and demonstrated that Within's approach is effective for adolescents, young adults, and mature adults.

This study illustrates Within's unique position as an intentionally remote program to center access and equity in treatment. This commitment is further reflected in both Within's clinical design and other scientific efforts, including:

- Age-specific milieus that support developmentally responsive care and peer connection

- Dedicated BIPOC and LGBTQ+ programming, built to foster inclusivity and belonging, particularly for clients who hold identities historically underrepresented in eating disorder treatment

- Ongoing research examining clinical characteristics and outcomes among diverse populations, including prior work centered on sexual identity and weight-based stigma

“The review makes the differences across remote programs impossible to ignore. Some offer higher clinical intensity, stronger staffing, and more integrated technology, while others rely on more basic, traditional approaches,” said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, CEO and CMO of Within Health.“Our goal is to help define what enhanced remote care looks like. Within's model incorporates medical oversight, multidisciplinary teams, and group programming, enabled by our specialized app designed in a unique collaboration between technology and eating disorder experts, which reflects a more comprehensive level of treatment.”

About Within Health

Within Health (withinhealth) is a physician-founded, clinically led, and intentionally designed fully remote eating disorder treatment provider. The program delivers comprehensive, personalized care at enhanced Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels through integrated therapy, remote patient medical monitoring, advanced nutrition support, and individualized meal interventions. Named a Forbes Top Startup Employer in 2025, Within maintains an average clinical staff tenure of over two years and a turnover rate of just 3.24%, significantly lower than industry standards. With proprietary technology, evidence-based protocols, and consistently strong clinical outcomes, Within sets the benchmark for accessible, effective, and lasting eating disorder treatment.‍