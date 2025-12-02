Kyrgyzstan Kicks Off Construction Of Solar Power Plant In Scenic Issyk-Kul
The project, located in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk, is poised to enhance Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity, bolster national energy security, and attract additional foreign investment. The updated agreement outlines key provisions, including the respective responsibilities of each party, guarantees to ensure project stability, procedures for addressing potential issues, and the applicable legal framework.
According to the Ministry of Energy, initial construction activities are already underway. These include the preparation of temporary housing for workers, the pouring of the foundation for the substation, the installation of a 110-kV transmission line, and the mounting of brackets for the solar panels.
This new plant is a vital component of Kyrgyzstan's broader strategy to diversify its energy mix and expand the role of clean energy within the national grid.
Previously, Kyrgyzstan set an official target to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) to 30% of its total energy balance by 2030, encompassing solar, wind, and small hydropower projects.
As of early 2025, the total installed capacity for solar photovoltaic (PV) generation in the country remains relatively modest, estimated at under 10 MW. The development of large-scale facilities, such as the one in Kyzyl-Oruk, is crucial to achieving the nation's 2030 renewable energy targets.
The project directly supports the government's plan, established in 2024, to attract $1 billion in foreign investment into the renewable energy sector over the next few years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment