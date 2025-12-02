Kyrgyzstan Kicks Off Construction Of Solar Power Plant In Scenic Issyk-Kul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction has commenced on a new solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region, subsequent to the signing of a supplemental agreement between the Ministry of Energy, Sonningdale Limited, and CAREC LLC., Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

The project, located in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk, is poised to enhance Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity, bolster national energy security, and attract additional foreign investment. The updated agreement outlines key provisions, including the respective responsibilities of each party, guarantees to ensure project stability, procedures for addressing potential issues, and the applicable legal framework.

According to the Ministry of Energy, initial construction activities are already underway. These include the preparation of temporary housing for workers, the pouring of the foundation for the substation, the installation of a 110-kV transmission line, and the mounting of brackets for the solar panels.

This new plant is a vital component of Kyrgyzstan's broader strategy to diversify its energy mix and expand the role of clean energy within the national grid.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan set an official target to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) to 30% of its total energy balance by 2030, encompassing solar, wind, and small hydropower projects.

As of early 2025, the total installed capacity for solar photovoltaic (PV) generation in the country remains relatively modest, estimated at under 10 MW. The development of large-scale facilities, such as the one in Kyzyl-Oruk, is crucial to achieving the nation's 2030 renewable energy targets.

The project directly supports the government's plan, established in 2024, to attract $1 billion in foreign investment into the renewable energy sector over the next few years.