Solid-State Car Battery Forecast Market Report 2025-2035: New Technology Advancements, Manufacturing Expansion, And Increasing Collaboration Among Industry Players Bolster Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include aligning with converging OEM timelines for late-decade launches, focusing on manufacturing scale-up for competitive yields, and leveraging U.S. trade tariffs to bolster local production. Firms can target high-growth regional markets, diversify into new materials and vehicle segments, and capitalize on evolving supply chains.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Car Battery Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for solid-state car batteries is projected to exceed $1.58 billion by 2025, with substantial growth expected through to 2035. This market report will be crucial for industry leaders seeking new revenue opportunities and deeper insights into market dynamics, aiding firms aiming to expand into new industries or regions.

OEM Timelines Aligning for Late-Decade Launches

Automakers are setting clear roadmaps for solid-state battery advancements. Collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu focuses on sulfide solid electrolytes, targeting commercialization by 2027-2028. Nissan has initiated an all-solid-state pilot line, anticipating model launches towards the decade's end. Such timelines create demand clarity for suppliers, enabling them to align capital investment programs with OEM plans.

In the premium segment, BMW is testing large-format all-solid-state cells in its i7 development vehicle. Volkswagen's PowerCo has refocused its agreement with QuantumScape on industrial milestones. These advancements offer upstream vendors and downstream pack designers a clearer idea of specifications and rollout timelines.

Manufacturing Scale-Up & Yield Challenges

Transitioning to large-scale production reveals yield and operational challenges. Processes like powder handling, lamination, and pressure control must achieve automotive-grade uniformity. Early production lines face high scrap rates and rework, affecting cost-efficiency and learning curves. To address these, manufacturers are gradually ramping up production with systematic improvements in specific areas.

Significant output is anticipated around the late-decade, with competitive costs and mature yields expected later, influencing model rollouts beyond initial premium models.

Impact of US Trade Tariffs on Global Market

US tariffs on imported batteries and their components create cost pressures for the solid-state battery market, affecting imported lithium and complete cells. These tariffs may influence investment decisions, boost local production, and alter trade flows, primarily impacting Asia-Pacific and Europe. The effects depend on how robustly demand and supply chains recover.

Key Questions Answered



Market evolution and key driving and restraining factors.

Growth and revenue projections for solid-state battery submarkets.

National market performances and geographical leaders by 2035.

Leading market players and their prospects through 2035.

Commercialization needs and market heading directions. Investment options and opportunities for growth paths.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Government Initiatives Pertaining to EVs Expected to Increase the Demand for Solid-State Batteries

Increased Electric Vehicle Sales are Generating a Surge in Used Batteries Driving the Market Growth The Demand for Lithium is Driving Investments in Battery Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors



Improper Battery Handling can Lead to Hazardous Leaks, Fire Hazards, and Pollution High Cost of Solid-State Car Batteries Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Growth

Expansion of Solid State Car Battery Manufacturing plant in Other Region New Technology in Solid state Battery Opportunities for the Growth

Major Companies Featured



Blue Solutions (Bollore Group)

BYD Co. Ltd

Factorial Energy

Hitachi, Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

Ilika plc

LG Chem

Lyten

Mercedes-Benz AG (Group)

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd

QuantumScape

Rimac Technology

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Solid Power Inc. Volkswagen AG

Segments Analyzed in the Report



By Range Capability: 250-500 Miles, Above 500 Miles

By End-User: OEM Integration, Battery Manufacturers & Developers, Aftermarket & Retrofit Solutions

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Two-Wheelers, Other Vehicle Types

By Material Type: Oxide-based, Sulfide-based, Polymer-based, Composite Electrolytes, Other Materials By Type: Lithium Metal, Lithium Sulfur, Lithium-Ion, Sodium-ion, Polymer-based, Other Types

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900