Network Probe Market Expanding With $1.87 Billion At 15.1% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Network Probe Market From 2024 To 2029?The rapid expansion of the network probe market size has been evident in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $0.92 billion in 2024 to $1.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The historical growth surge can be attributed to factors such as increased internet coverage in developing areas, higher adoption rates of cloud-based network solutions, a growing necessity for network visibility and performance monitoring, an increased establishment of data centers globally, and a rising demand for real-time analysis of network traffic.

The market size of network probes is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the coming few years. It's predicted to escalate to a whopping $1.87 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. Factors contributing to this growth in the anticipated period include the increased adoption of 5G networks and edge computing, a rising demand for sophisticated threat detection and cybersecurity, an upswing in investments in AI-oriented network analytics, the growing requirement for automated solutions for network management, and the escalating intricacy of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Significant trends predicted for this forecast period involve technological advancements in network visibility tools, the development of edge-based network probe solutions, the merging of probes with network security platforms, innovation in network anomaly detection in real-time, and the integration of automation and orchestration tools.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Network Probe Market?

The surge in the number of interconnected devices is predicted to boost the expansion of the network probe market in the future. Interconnected devices are tangible objects that are equipped with sensors, software, and other technologies that allow them to connect and share data with other devices and systems via the internet or various communication networks. The swift growth of the internet of things (IoT) is the principal reason behind the rise in the number of interconnected devices. This technology helps everyday items, ranging from domestic appliances to industrial equipment, to gather, share, and interpret data, leading to smarter and more interconnected environments. Network probes support these devices by constantly overseeing and analyzing network traffic to ensure smooth communication, top-notch performance, and early detection of connectivity problems. For example, according to BuildOps Inc., an American SaaS company, the number of IoT-connected devices rose by 25% from 2021 to 2022, and then it shot up by 28% from 2022 to 2023. Consequently, the increasing number of interconnected devices is stimulating the expansion of the network probe market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Network Probe Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Network Probe Industry?

Key players in the network probe market, such as Rohde & Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, are shifting focus towards the creation of novel solutions like advanced traffic monitoring tools, designed to improve network visibility, efficiency, and safety. These innovative systems comprise of specialized hardware and software configured to analyze and manage real-time data flow in networks for the detection and resolution of anomalies, enhancing performance, and maintaining dependable connections. In December 2024, the release of R&S LCM Network Performance Monitoring Probe (LPMP) by the German electronics firm, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, was a significant example. This solution, designed for mobile network operators, private corporations, and crucial wireless systems, merges a compact Linux-based computer with a high-capacity 4G/5G data module and the company's QualiProbe analysis software, allowing for seamless, end-to-end network performance insight. This integration empowers users to track key quality metrics, identify inconsistencies, and streamline network operations via central management. Rohde & Schwarz's market presence in network monitoring and assurance is consolidated by this launch, answering the increasing demand for reliable and high-performing connectivity in IoT and 5G networks.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Network Probe Market Segments

The network probe market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Network Performance Monitoring, Security Monitoring, Fault Detection, Traffic Analysis, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Service Providers, Data Centers, Government And Public Sector, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Platform

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Network Probe Market Landscape?

For the year 2025, the Network Probe Global Market Report indicates North America as the leading region in the market that reported the highest growth the previous year. The report also projects that the Asia-Pacific region would experience the most rapid growth within the forecasted period. The comprehensive report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

