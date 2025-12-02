Marriott International Enters The Democratic Republic Of The Congo With The Opening Of Two Hotels In Kinshasa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

Marriott International ( ) has made its debut in The Democratic Republic of the Congo with the openings of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa and Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa. The launch of these two distinct hotels introduces globally recognised brands to Kinshasa, offering tailored experiences for business and leisure travellers in one of Africa's most vibrant and strategically important capital cities.

Set along the Congo River, Kinshasa is a dynamic hub for diplomacy, regional trade, and the arts. With a population of over 17 million, the city offers travellers a compelling mix of culture, commerce, and connectivity - from its lively music and culinary scenes to its bustling markets and proximity to Central Africa's natural wonders.

“Entering The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a proud milestone for Marriott International as we continue to grow our footprint across Africa,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select & Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.“With the openings of Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa and Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa, we're excited to offer travellers and Marriott Bonvoy members two distinct ways to experience our trusted service and signature brand experiences in this dynamic market.”

Both hotels are managed by third-party management company SARV Management LLC.

“Working with Marriott International to bring world-class hospitality to the capital supports the city's growing appeal as a destination for business and leisure, while contributing to local employment and skills development. We believe these openings will play a meaningful role in strengthening the tourism sector and showcasing the vibrancy and potential of Kinshasa on a global stage,” said Karim Minsariya, Director, SAMAY Hospitality SARL, the ownership company for both hotels.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa ( ) offers a unique stay that blends contemporary comfort with authentic local character and personalised service. Ideally situated in an upscale neighbourhood near the Congo River, the hotel is surrounded by government offices, corporate headquarters, and premium malls, and is just minutes from the city centre. Its 88 thoughtfully designed guest rooms - many with balconies and scenic views - are tailored to meet the needs of today's business, diplomatic, and leisure travellers, providing a welcoming base from which to explore Kinshasa.

The hotel's bright atrium lobby brings together natural light, local artwork, and greenery, offering a welcoming space that pays tribute to the building's former life as a school. Within this space sits the hotel's signature indoor pool, a first of its kind in the city, offering a serene retreat after a busy day. Guests can dine at Marché 15, an all-day restaurant celebrating international and local flavours, or unwind at the Lobby Bar, a relaxed space ideal for informal meetings and evening drinks. Additional amenities include a well-equipped fitness centre, and a 56-square-metre conference room designed for small meetings and private gatherings.

Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa

Located in the heart of Kinshasa's central business district, Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa ( ) offers 134 modern guest rooms. Whether travellers are visiting Kinshasa for work or fun, the hotel caters to their needs with its approachable design, and stylish comfort.

Reflecting the brand's signature style, the hotel offers today's independent travellers the Four Comfort Bed, fast and free Wi-Fi, and an energising start to the day with fresh coffee and breakfast options. After a productive day, guests can unwind over a meal at Lufira Restaurant, sip a signature cocktail at the stylish 83 Sky Lounge Bar, or enjoy a refreshing local beer on tap through the brand's Best BrewsTM programme.

Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness centre, and a rooftop outdoor pool with panoramic city views. Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa also boasts approximately 230 square metres of meeting space across four rooms, each equipped with modern conference facilities and advanced audiovisual technology, making it a prime venue for corporate meetings, workshops, and social events.

Both Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa and Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel programme. Members can earn and redeem points across an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, enjoy exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unlock benefits such as free nights, mobile check-in, and Elite status recognition.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa pool



Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa



Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa The 83 Sky Lounge



Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa room



