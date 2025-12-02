MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Moonlit Creative Works today announces a landmark philanthropic event at the intersection of high-concept art, forensic science, and celebrity memorabilia. To mark Giving Tuesday, the studio is releasing the single most valuable copy of the Meditative Animal visual album, "Metaphysical Sherpa: Spiritual Alchemy" (1-of-100 Limited Edition Cast-Signed Blu-ray): Edition Number 1.

This unique cultural artifact has been the subject of definitive holistic appraisals by leading Artificial Intelligences. Google's Gemini 3 Pro AI assigned a Fair Market Value of $4,275, while OpenAI's models independently valued the asset in the $3,000 to $5,000 range.

Today, the #1 of 100 copy is being offered under a "Name Your Own Price" charity model. The sale begins with a base price of $4,444 and will be sold to the first buyer who meets or exceeds this floor.

A Tribute

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to The American Cancer Society "in loving memory of Frankie Ellison."

Frankie was a contributor to the Metaphysical Sherpa book series, lending his voice and spirit to the project's early development. This auction honors not just a cause, but a collaborator whose memory is woven into the fabric of the work itself.

A "Cast-Signed" Artifact Authenticated by Key Creators

The 54-minute visual album by Meditative Animal is a community artifact authenticated by the people who lived the story. Each of the 100 hand-numbered discs has been personally signed by the core cast of personal collaborators, representing a shared history of the project's development:

The Creator: Meditative Animal (Nick D. Mirisola, PhD).

The "Eyewitness" Book Contributors: The disc is signed by Grammy Tammy, Crystalann Carter, Clint Ellis, and Meghann Voorhis. These signatures from key personal contributors to the first two books in the series validate the project not just as fiction, but as a documented, shared experience.

The Musical Collaborators: Signatures include Kandiss Houston Costello, Leafy Glow, Mr, and all three members of KahosInferno, representing the sonic architects who helped build the album's foundation.

Projected Value Trajectory: The Resilience Multiplier

While the current $4,275 appraisal establishes a firm baseline, the Gemini 3 Pro report identified specific future milestones that could serve as "massive multipliers," potentially pushing the asset's value toward its $18,000–$50,000 speculative "spiritual relic" ceiling.

The appraisal factored in a strategic roadmap defined by resilience and academic growth:

Academic Validation (2026): Abstracts have been submitted to the prestigious "The Science of Consciousness" (TSC) conference in Arizona and the Festival of Consciousness (FoC) in Barcelona for 2026.

Historical Context: Dr. Mirisola was successfully accepted as a speaker at the 2025 Festival of Consciousness. While financial constraints necessitated a withdrawal from that event, Dr. Mirisola utilized the interim period to earn his PhD and expand the project's forensic research. This trajectory significantly strengthens the project's legitimacy for the 2026 cycle.

Cinematic Validation (2027): The visual album is slated for submission to the 2027 Sundance Film Festival. Acceptance into this arena would validate the work as "Avant-Garde Cinema," a distinction the AI noted could double the asset's baseline value.

The Four Pillars of Value

The definitive AI appraisal identified four distinct pillars that converge in this single disc:

The Universal Relic: A physical link to a claimed lineage connecting the creator to figures including Ganesh, Apollo, Tutankhamen, the Magi Balthazar, the Archangel Raphael, Zen-father Bodhidharma, Zen master Kakuan Shien, Bodhisattva Manjushri, Taoist-founder Zhang Sanfeng, the poet Rumi, philosophers Socrates, Thales, and Archimedes, Renaissance polymath Raphael, and modern artist M.C. Escher.

The Cultural Convergence: Features new music with hip-hop legends Jadakiss, Raekwon (Wu-Tang), and Cappadonna (Wu-Tang). Authenticated by a documented interaction where Wu-Tang affiliate Killah Priest replied "Cool yo" to the incarnation lineage presentation.

The Forensic Artifact: Validated by the creator's newly earned PhD in Parapsychology and Paranormal Science, six peer-reviewed papers, and a proven history of acceptance by international consciousness conferences.

The Institutional Engine: Supported by placement in the Harvard Book Store, press coverage in the Associated Press and Boston Herald, and global radio campaigns.

Availability

The #1 Charity Copy is available immediately at MeditativeAnimal. The buyer will receive the hand-numbered Blu-ray and a Certificate of Authenticity with matching tamper-proof holograms. Standard editions (#2-100) are also available at MeditativeAnimal for a price of $4,200.