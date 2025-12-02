Prime Minister Receives Commander Of US Central Command

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received, on Tuesday, Commander of the US Central Command Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of military and defense cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.