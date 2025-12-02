Electrolyzers Market Projected To Reach $14.48 Billion, At A 38.2% CAGR By 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

Some major players in the Electrolyzers Market are thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany), Siemens Energy (Germany), John Cockerill, Nel (Norway), and Cummins Inc. (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany)

thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany) offers clean energy with green hydrogen at an industrial scale and is a cleantech company providing hydrogen and chlorine technologies. thyssenkrupp nucera, formerly known as Uhde Chlorine Engineers, was established as a joint venture between Industrie De Nora and thyssenkrupp AG. The company primarily deals with the supply of clean energy, including green hydrogen, on an industrial scale. thyssenkrupp nucera offers chlor-alkali technology and alkaline water electrolysis technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen, chlorine, and other products. The company operates through two business segments: Alkaline-Water Electrolysis (AWE) and Chlor-Alkali Electrolysis CA. It offers electrolyzers across both segments, including hydrogen electrolyzers, particularly in the Alkaline-Water Electrolysis (AWE) segment.

Renewable hydrogen from electrolyzers serves various applications, including energy, mobility, and industry. The company also offers solutions for integrating grid-scale renewables and industrial-scale hydrogen use, as well as its subsequent products. The company is involved in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants. thyssenkrupp nucera has a significant presence in Germany. The company has recently completed the acquisition of key technology assets (including IP and a test facility) from Green Hydrogen Systems, strengthening its capabilities in pressurized alkaline water electrolysis (up to ~35 bar). The announcement was made in June 2025.

John Cockerill (Belgium)

John Cockerill (Belgium), formerly CMI Group, designs, integrates, upgrades, and maintains equipment across energy, defense, steelmaking, environmental, and general industrial sectors. It also serves the energy, environment, transport, hydrogen, solar, cooling, wind, nuclear, innovation, mobility, maintenance, water treatment, air & gas treatment, and waste sectors. The company maintains a strong foothold in metals, heat treatment, surface treatment, and industrial project services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to diverse industrial requirements. The company provides alkaline electrolyzers for various applications, such as energy, industrial, and mobility.

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen (CJH)

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen (CJH) is the Chinese subsidiary of John Cockerill, specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of alkaline water-electrolysis hydrogen production equipment. With over 30 years of experience and more than 70 patented technologies, CJH's manufacturing capacity reached 1 GW in 2022, and it claims a 50% share of the global alkaline electrolysis equipment deliveries in 2021. Their systems are widely used in large-scale renewable and industrial hydrogen projects, underlining their role as a worldwide leader in green hydrogen technology. The company continues to invest in agreements to enhance its market position. In April 2025, John Cockerill signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Green Solutions Group (TGS) in Vietnam to supply pressurized alkaline electrolyzers and jointly develop green hydrogen and ammonia projects, thereby strengthening its regional presence in Asia.

