Jason Goins Prepares For A New Season Of Service And Community Leadership

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)On January 1, 2026, Jason Goins will complete his Air Force service and begin a new chapter that centers on stability, family growth, and service in civilian life. His decision follows the birth of his daughter in September. He wants to build a steady home where she can grow, learn, and feel supported. The shift marks the end of a long period marked by frequent travel, intense responsibility, and global missions. It also marks the start of a phase where he plans to use his experience in ways that strengthen his local community and set a foundation for long term work.

Goins said the decision came after years of accomplishment in uniform. He supported mission partners across the world. He worked in crisis response, national security operations, and complex planning environments. He learned how to lead small and large teams through pressure and uncertainty. He said those experiences shaped how he thinks about people, responsibility, and results. As he prepares for transition, he wants to carry those lessons into a civilian setting that values steady work and public benefit.

Goins plans to invest more time in youth mentorship in Washington DC. He wants to help young people build confidence, set goals, and develop leadership skills. He believes this work strengthens communities and gives children access to positive support. He also wants to partner with nonprofits across the region. He wants to help strengthen programs that support families, improve access to services, and respond to local needs. He has spent years volunteering with organizations across states, and he plans to continue that work as a central part of his next chapter.

He is also interested in national economic security work in the civilian sector. He believes his experience researching, planning, and coordinating complex missions will translate well into projects focused on long term economic stability. He wants to play a role in strengthening systems that support growth and resilience. This interest shapes the direction he is exploring as he prepares to reenter the civilian workforce.

Goins is considering roles in private investment, with a focus on impact investing. He sees value in supporting businesses and programs that improve communities. He said impact investing allows people to scale solutions that help families, strengthen local economies, and create opportunities. He wants to work in spaces where strong analysis, steady leadership, and mission driven thinking matter. He believes his background gives him a strong foundation for this field.

His mentors in the Air Force played a major role in this transition. They encouraged him to look beyond the military for ways to serve. They helped him recognize that service does not end when someone hangs up their uniform. It shifts into new forms. Goins said he is grateful for the support, guidance, and trust that shaped his time in service. Those influences helped him identify the direction he wants to take next.

As he prepares for discharge, Goins is focused on stable goals. He wants to be present for his daughter. He wants to grow roots in Washington DC. He wants to continue helping others through mentorship, nonprofit partnerships, and strong community ties. He wants to enter a field where he can support long term economic health. He said this next chapter is about being grounded, intentional, and steady.

Goins leaves the Air Force with a record of service he is proud of, but he views his next phase as a continuation rather than an ending. He sees this transition as a chance to serve with a different structure and rhythm. He wants to bring the values he practiced in uniform into civilian life and use them to support people in meaningful ways.