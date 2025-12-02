Om Birla Loses Cool As SIR Row Erupts In Parliament Winter Session 2025

A massive uproar broke out in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs demanded an urgent debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Chaos erupted within minutes, forcing Speaker Om Birla to intervene sharply. He warned MPs against disorder, but protests continued, leading to repeated adjournments and a shutdown of proceedings.

