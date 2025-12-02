Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Om Birla Loses Cool As SIR Row Erupts In Parliament Winter Session 2025


2025-12-02 05:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A massive uproar broke out in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs demanded an urgent debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Chaos erupted within minutes, forcing Speaker Om Birla to intervene sharply. He warned MPs against disorder, but protests continued, leading to repeated adjournments and a shutdown of proceedings.

MENAFN02122025007385015968ID1110423936



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search