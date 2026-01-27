When Science Meets Everyday Life

Sindhu Rajan's journey from medical research to real-world metabolic health

For years, the science behind weight loss and metabolic health has been clear.

Doctors know what works. Researchers understand how diabetes, obesity, and related conditions develop. The links between food, sleep, stress, daily habits, and biology are well established.

Yet for most people, that science rarely shows up where it matters most. In everyday life.

HabitNu was built to change that.

Founded in 2016 in Chicago by Dr. Sindhu Rajan, a PhD-trained biologist, HabitNu takes proven medical and behavioral science and translates it into daily routines real people can sustain. The goal is simple and difficult, to help people lose weight and manage metabolic conditions in ways that hold up outside the clinic.

Seeing the Problem Firsthand

Rajan did not come to this work from the wellness industry or technology. She began her career in academic research and clinical environments, studying how metabolic disease develops and why it is so difficult to reverse.

Her training spans biology and human health, with graduate studies in India and a PhD from Philipps University of Marburg. Her research later took her to Yale School of Medicine and the University of Chicago's Kovler Diabetes Center, where she worked in endocrinology and diabetes research.

Across institutions and countries, she saw the same pattern repeat.

In clinics and structured programs, patients did well. They followed guidance. They made progress. But once appointments ended, real life took over. Work schedules, family responsibilities, stress, travel, and food choices slowly eroded results.

“People weren't failing because they didn't understand the science,” Rajan says.“They were failing because the science stopped once they left the clinic.”

Healthcare, she realized, was built to diagnose and prescribe, not to support people through the daily behaviors that determine long-term health.

Turning Science Into Daily Action

HabitNu was created to bridge that gap.

Instead of keeping evidence-based care inside clinical settings, HabitNu carries it into everyday life through a digital platform designed around real routines. At the center is the HabitNu app, built to support people between appointments, not replace them.

The platform combines trained health coaches, dieticians and nutritionists, structured habit frameworks, and ongoing guidance with an AI-powered helper that supports users between coaching sessions. The AI helper answers questions, delivers timely nudges, and reinforces habits when motivation drops.

Progress is built through small, repeatable actions that compound over time. The focus is not perfection or drastic change. It is consistency.

This model has been adopted across large-scale health initiatives in the United States. HabitNu's weight loss and Diabetes Prevention Programs are recognized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reflecting sustained delivery, strong engagement, and measurable outcomes.

Where GLP-1 Treatment Needs More Support

As GLP-1 medications become more widely used for weight loss and metabolic conditions, the same gap has surfaced again.

The medications work. But many people struggle once treatment begins.

Side effects such as nausea, digestive discomfort, fatigue, and appetite changes are common. Some people stop eating enough. Others discontinue treatment early because they are unsure how to manage daily life while on medication.

“Medication can start the process,” Rajan says.

“But without day-to-day support, many people never get the full benefit.” HabitNu was designed to sit between the prescription and real life.

The platform supports individuals beyond the doctor's visit, helping them manage side effects, adjust nutrition, and build routines that work with GLP-1 therapy rather than against it. The goal is not long-term dependence on medication. It is metabolic stability and habits that last.

Deep Roots in India, Built for Today's Work Reality

While founded in Chicago, HabitNu has operated development and customer support centers in Bangalore since 2018. This long-standing presence gives the company a clear view into how health challenges are evolving across India's modern workforce.

In Global Capability Centers and other high-pressure environments, late-night calls, irregular sleep, long screen hours, and constant stress have become normal. These patterns are contributing to metabolic disease appearing earlier in life, along with declining energy and rising burnout.

In response, HabitNu has expanded its approach in India to include mindfulness as a core part of metabolic health. Stress is treated as a direct driver of weight gain, insulin resistance, sleep disruption, and long-term disease risk. The platform integrates practical mindfulness tools that fit into busy workdays and demanding schedules.

Where Health Really Changes

HabitNu is built first for individuals.

Through its direct-to-consumer offering, HabitNu supports people seeking better metabolic health, weight management, and guidance while using GLP-1 therapy. Individuals receive evidence-based support that helps them turn medical advice into habits that last beyond the clinic.

HabitNu also brings this same foundation into the workplace through Global Capability Centers, where wellness and mindfulness support help employees manage stress and protect long-term health.

The delivery adapts. The focus stays human.

“Health doesn't change during appointments,” Rajan says.

“It changes in kitchens, offices, and ordinary days. HabitNu exists to make sure the science shows up there.”

