Tipra Motha Acts As Opposition Despite Being In Cabinet: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the Tipra Motha Party has now chosen the path of violence out of frustration after losing public support, and they are acting as the opposition party even though they are with us in the cabinet.

Saha said this while participating in an election rally organised in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate Sanjib Reang at the Birchandranagar-Kalsi constituency. "People have understood everything now. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes in the real development of the tribals. The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections will be assured," he said.

Tipra Motha Accused of Creating Unrest

While addressing, Saha said that the Tipra Motha is losing public support. "Therefore, they are creating an atmosphere of violence and unrest out of frustration. On one hand, they say that they want peace, but on the other hand, they are creating unrest. There is no match between their words and actions. People have now understood their lies. We want a peaceful environment to be maintained in Tripura, but some people want to remain in government through unrest. I have repeatedly said that if the tribals do not develop, Tripura will not develop either. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also says that if the North Eastern region (Ashtalakshmi) does not develop, our country will not develop either," he said.

'We Will Not Accept Their Blackmail Anymore'

The Chief Minister said that the BJP has formed an alliance with Tipra Motha and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). "But what are they doing? They are repeatedly attacking BJP workers, beating them, attacking their houses, and setting them on fire. They have been doing this for the past few years. We have decided that we will not accept their blackmail anymore because we have tried a lot. Although they say one thing in front, they say another behind the scenes. We want peace to prevail in Tripura. Earlier, we witnessed incidents like murder, terrorism, arson, and rape. After our government was formed in 2018, peace returned to Tripura. Now the wave of development is flowing here," he said.

Response to Kamalpur Attack

At the rally, the Chief Minister also said that some people, in the name of Tipra Motha, attacked BJP workers in Kamalpur. "But we do not believe in attacks. We will give an answer through the law. The law is with us. The Bharatiya Janata Party does not believe in hooliganism. We want an atmosphere of peace. However, they have repeatedly tried to mislead us," he said.

Allegations of Misusing ADC Funds

The Chief Minister said the state government has allocated a lot of money for the development of the ADC area, but there has been widespread looting of those funds. "They want this looting to continue in the future as well. But the largest party, like the Bharatiya Janata Party, never accepts these irregularities. Therefore, if a Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in the ADC, these irregularities will be exposed. This government will never tolerate violence, pressure politics, or hooliganism," he added.

BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, South District BJP president Dipayan Chowdhury, MLA Pramod Reang, Shantirbazar Mandal president Debashis Bhowmik, Jolaibari Mandal president Sujit Dutta, and other top leaders were present. (ANI)

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