UK PM condemns Trump’s interest in acquiring Denmark’s Greenland
(MENAFN) The UK government has voiced firm support for Denmark amid renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Washington should acquire Greenland.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s comments followed a call from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for Trump to cease what she described as “threats” directed at a fellow NATO ally. Responding to the situation, Starmer emphasized the close alliance between London and Copenhagen and underlined that Greenland’s status should not be subject to outside pressure.
“Denmark is a close European ally, a close NATO ally. And the future therefore has to be for Greenland, for the Kingdom of Denmark, and only for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark,” Starmer said in televised remarks, expressing solidarity with Frederiksen. He reinforced his position by adding, “I stand with her. She’s right about the future of Greenland.”
The UK’s stance was echoed in parliament, where Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that Britain would continue cooperating closely with Denmark on security matters. She stressed, “The future of Greenland is a matter for the Greenlanders and Danes, and no one else.”
Trump has repeatedly argued that the Arctic territory should fall under US control due to its strategic importance. In a recent interview, he reiterated this view, stating, “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” while pointing to competition with Russian and Chinese naval forces. He has previously floated other expansionist ideas, including annexing Canada and reclaiming control of the Panama Canal.
The renewed focus on Greenland came shortly after US forces carried out a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, whom Trump has accused of involvement in drug trafficking. That operation drew strong condemnation from the Venezuelan authorities, as well as criticism from Russia and China.
