Australia Detects First Japanese Encephalitis Virus in Mosquitoes
(MENAFN) Australia has officially reported its initial discovery of the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in mosquitoes within Victoria state this summer, according to health officials on Tuesday.
The virus was found in a mosquito trap located in the Horsham Rural City Council region as part of Victoria’s Arbovirus Disease Control Program, marking the first JEV detection in the country for this season, stated the Victoria Health Department.
Authorities have advised the public to stay vigilant about the dangers of mosquito-transmitted illnesses during outdoor activities amid the warmer summer months.
JEV has been present in Australia since a significant outbreak in 2022, which resulted in numerous human infections and six fatalities across several states.
In January, the country recorded its first human case of JEV in Melbourne since 2022, while sporadic cases have continued to appear in eastern Australia, including one reported in Brisbane in March.
Japanese encephalitis mainly infects pigs and birds, but it can also be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
