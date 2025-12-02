Artificial Intelligence (AI) Heart Sound Digital Twin Analytics Market Research Report 2025

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Heart Sound Digital Twin Analytics Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.55 billion in 2024 to $0.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth during the historic period is driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for early diagnosis, greater focus on preventive healthcare, expanding adoption of telemedicine, higher government healthcare spending, and growing awareness of personalized medicine.



The artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The projected growth in the forecast period is supported by a shift toward value-based care, rising patient expectations for personalized treatments, growing demand for remote patient monitoring, increased healthcare investment in digital health, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions, and a stronger focus on chronic disease management.

Key trends in this period include advancements in cardiac digital twins, development of real-time heart simulations, innovations in AI-enhanced auscultation devices, integration of digital twins with remote monitoring systems, use of extended reality in cardiac diagnostics, and application of generative adversarial networks in imaging.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics market. Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. The increasing incidence of these diseases is largely attributed to risk factors such as poor diet, high blood pressure, obesity, and elevated cholesterol levels, which are common consequences of excessive consumption of saturated fats, trans fats, sugars, and sodium. AI heart sound digital twin analytics supports the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases by creating patient-specific digital heart models, which aid in early detection and continuous monitoring.

These technologies help reduce clinical workload by providing real-time analysis of heart sounds, thereby enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling more personalized treatments. For example, the American Heart Association reported in January 2024 that the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease increased to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2022, a rise of 4% from 2021. This surge in cardiovascular conditions is driving the demand for AI heart sound digital twin analytics.

The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to contribute to the expansion of the AI heart sound digital twin analytics market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments and prevention strategies based on an individual's genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. The rise of personalized medicine is primarily due to advancements in genomics, which enable the precise identification of genetic variations and the creation of tailored treatments. AI heart sound digital twin analytics enhances this approach by offering patient-specific digital models of the heart, which allow for more precise and individualized treatment plans.

These technologies help reduce diagnostic uncertainty by providing real-time heart sound analysis, thereby improving treatment accuracy and patient outcomes. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that in 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 26 new personalized medicines, a significant increase from the 12 approvals in 2022. This growing adoption of personalized medicine is further propelling the AI heart sound digital twin analytics market.

Companies in the AI heart sound digital twin analytics market are also focusing on developing advanced digital stethoscopes to improve heart sound analysis, enabling early diagnosis and supporting personalized care. These digital stethoscopes amplify and record body sounds, offering features such as noise reduction and app connectivity for enhanced diagnosis and data sharing. For example, in April 2025, Eko Health Inc. launched the CORE 500 digital stethoscope and Eko+ membership in Canada.

The CORE 500 is a state-of-the-art device with patented audio technology, three listening modes, ECG and heart sound visualization, and active noise cancellation for precise auscultation. It also facilitates seamless data capture, sharing, and monitoring. The Eko+ membership further enhances its functionality with AI-powered murmur and arrhythmia detection, waveform visualization, and guided exam flows. This advanced tool equips clinicians with AI-driven capabilities to improve cardiac and pulmonary care, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics market in 2024. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) heart sound digital twin analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Component: Software; Hardware; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

Application: Cardiology; Remote Patient Monitoring; Clinical Diagnostics; Research; Other Applications End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Research Institutes; Diagnostic Centers; Other End-Users

Software: AI Algorithms And Models; Predictive Analytics Platforms; Simulation And Modeling Tools; Data Integration And Management Software; Visualization And Reporting Dashboards

Hardware: Sensors; Digital Stethoscopes; Wearable Devices; Edge Devices Or Processing Units; Cloud Or Server Infrastructure Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Training And Education Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Data-As-A-Service (DaaS)

