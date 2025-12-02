Govt Reports Major Progress On E-Shram, Gig Worker Welfare And Labour Reforms

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Labour & Employment has reported significant progress in registering unorganised, gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal, with over 31.38 crore unorganised workers and 5.09 lakh gig workers enrolled as of November 2025.

Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje informed Parliament that 14 central welfare schemes have been integrated with the portal to provide easier access to social security benefits.

The Budget 2025-26 also announced mandatory registration of gig workers, issuance of digital ID cards and extension of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health coverage.

The government said employment generation remains a key priority, supported through schemes such as PM Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Startup India and Women in Science and Engineering-Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing (WISE-KIRAN).

Skill development is being expanded under the Skill India Mission through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Meanwhile, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Future Skills Programme for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT Manpower for Employability (PRIME) has upskilled over 3.37 lakh candidates in emerging technologies.

To boost formal job creation, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aims to incentivise 3.5 crore jobs over two years with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore. The National Career Service portal continues to support job search, counselling and skilling information.

Workers can raise grievances through the Samadhan Portal and Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for wage and employment-related disputes.

The central government notified all four central labour codes on 21 November 2025, introducing universal minimum wages, digital wage payments, appointment letters, annual health check-ups, wider social security for gig workers, and maternity and creche benefits for eligible establishments.

(KNN Bureau)