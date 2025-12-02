TWH Hospitality Announces Aggressive Expansion Plan In F&B Segment With Rs. 30 Crore Investment

TWH Hospitality, a leading hospitality brand, today announced its plans to expand its footprint in the F&B segment with an investment of over Rs. 30 crores. The Goa-based company aims to open 8 new outlets in 3 new cities by 2028, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Currently, TWH Hospitality operates The Boho Cafe in Anjuna under its TWH cafe segment and The Boho Beach Resort in Morjim under its TWH Hotels division, both in Goa. The brand is now looking to aggressively expand its presence through franchise model and tie-ups with established brands under FOCO and FOFO models.

"We are excited to take our brand to new heights with this expansion plan," said a spokesperson for TWH Hospitality. "Our goal is to offer unique dining experiences and accommodations to our customers, and we believe this investment will help us achieve that."

The company has already identified 2 new locations in Goa and Tricity (Chandigarh) for its upcoming outlets and is in talks with international brands to bring them to India. TWH Hospitality is also exploring mall tie-ups in multiple cities to further expand its reach.

This expansion is expected to create new opportunities for hospitality professionals and entrepreneurs looking to join the TWH Hospitality family.