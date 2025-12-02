Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Receives Written Message From Prime Minister Of Spain


2025-12-02 04:01:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the the friendly Kingdom of Spain Dr. Pedro Sanchez, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar Alvaro Renedo Zalba.

MENAFN02122025000067011011ID1110423587



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search