Amir Receives Written Message From Prime Minister Of Spain
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the the friendly Kingdom of Spain Dr. Pedro Sanchez, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar Alvaro Renedo Zalba.
